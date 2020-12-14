Harry Styles Celebrates ‘Fine Line’ One-Year Anniversary With Special Message To Fans

Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' album is ICONIC. Picture: PA images

Harry Styles is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his second studio album ‘Fine Line’ and he's posted a special message thanking fans for their support.

Harry Styles has had an incredible 12 months since releasing ‘Fine Line’. The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer has received three Grammy nominations, posed for the cover of Vogue, landed a starring role in ‘Don’t Worry, Darling,’ opposite Florence Pugh, hosted SNL and he’s dropped several incredible music videos. (Nope, we’re still not over ‘Golden’ nor will we ever be).

The ‘Adore You’ star took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on the record’s one-year anniversary and thanked his fans for all of their support.

Harry Styles has had an incredible year since releasing 'Fine Line'. Picture: PA images

His post read: “Fine Line is one year old. I couldn’t be more grateful for you all continually finding new ways to change my life.

“Thank you for listening, and for everything else.

“I always love you, but especially today. H.”

We feel the same, Hazza!

Fans took to the comments to praise the One Direction singer, with one writing: “This is the sweetest! 1 year of a brilliant album changing millions of lives.”

Another added: “That album brought magic to all of us, the talent and love that overflows when listening to it is incredible. I love you, Harry.”

Harry was scheduled to tour the album this year, however, the dates had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Harry said: “This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America.

“However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer.

“The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority.

“I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future.

“I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H.”

We can’t wait to see it and you!

