The Best Z3 Memes As Fans React Zayn's Third Album 'Nobody Is Listening'

Fans react to 'Nobody Is Listening' dropping. Picture: YouTube Zayn/ Twitter

Zayn has fans everywhere in their feelings dropping his third album 'Nobody Is Listening' and we've rounded up the memes to prove it.

Zayn has dropped his third album 'Nobody Is Listening' just a few weeks into 2021 and he's left fans around the world in a puddle of tears listening to tracks including 'When Love's Around' and 'Outside'.

The memes are already showing just how much people are loving it and getting all kinds of emotional at how much of his heart he's spilled into the record.

So, let's take a look at some of the best memes to celebrate Z3's release...

Writing a post of gratitude to fans upon its release, he said:

"Just wanna say, it feels great to share this with you all! everyone’s support and love means a lot, here’s to a great year hope it better than the last!"

A fan quickly responded with their take on the album, replying: "You are the reason we are alive Zayn."

Zayn's fans rush to let him know they're loving the album. Picture: Twitter @zaynmalik

And the memes have rolled on ever since, as fans take themselves off to stranger corners of the world to have a lonesome sob...

im still going through my z3 emotions. nightnight babes. sweet dreams x pic.twitter.com/kQkNESjuVh — 🥀 ivy ᴴ²⁸ is listening (@softkindnesss) January 15, 2021

The cover art has been inserted into a kinds of classic memes as people show love to the record which sheds further light on Zayn's love for and relationship with Gigi Hadid.

all of us rn pic.twitter.com/7e6kvd74bA — emmy 👽 track 9 z3 (@28CHERRYMOON) January 15, 2021

One person even laid claim to a specific part of track 3, 'Outside', without having even listened to it.

Upon hearing it, they were floored to learn the line at that exact moment sending them into another meltdown of tears, using Louis Tomlinson to illustrate the whole thing.

1st pic: me claiming track 3 min 1:14 WITHOUT knowing anything



2nd pic: the phrase on track 3 min 1.41



3rd and 4th pic: my reaction pic.twitter.com/f6RBG0bEO0 — Son claims track 3 min 1:41 on z3 (@weweretooyounq) January 15, 2021

