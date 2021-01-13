Gigi Hadid Shares Portrait Of Zayn Malik Holding Baby Daughter

13 January 2021, 17:02

Gigi Hadid has shared an adorable portrait of 'Zaddy' Zayn Malik with their baby girl.
Gigi Hadid has shared an adorable portrait of 'Zaddy' Zayn Malik with their baby girl. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has shared a painting of Zayn Malik holding their baby daughter and we can’t handle the cuteness.

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September - and although they've not revealed her name (there are so many theories) they have given fans a glimpse of her wardrobe, her adorable nursery and of her first big outing.

Now millionaire model Gigi has shared a painting of her One Direction beau - whose third album is on the way - holding their precious baby, and it’s making out hearts sing.

Yolanda Hadid Posts Photo Of Zayn & Gigi's Little Girl To Instagram Calling Her An 'Angel'

Gigi Hadid has shared a portrait of Zayn Malik holding their baby girl.
Gigi Hadid has shared a portrait of Zayn Malik holding their baby girl. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Team No Sleep!

“Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special.

“Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever.

“Wish you the best every single day.”

The sweet image is a cartoon style drawing which sees the baby shooting lasers out of her eyes.

It perfectly fits the concept of Zayn’s 28th birthday party which was superhero themed and featured arcade games, balloons, retro sweets and a cake.

Gigi shared snaps of the bash, which was reportedly held at their New York apartment, on her Instagram Story and showed off a colourful flower bouquet she had made for him.

The new parents have been in an on-off relationship since 2015 but seem to be more in love than ever lately.

Zayn, who dropped a brand new single titled ‘Vibez’ last week, has obviously been inspired by their romance and we can’t wait to hear what else he has in store for us on his new album.

Gigi is for sure his muse!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb & Music News

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne and Andre are selling their Surrey mansion

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Andre Gray's Home As They List It For £4.95 Million

Little Mix

Ariana Grande joins star-studded cast for 'Don't Look Up' starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

Ariana Grande Joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet & Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'

TV & Film

Olivia Rodrigo, Josh Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter are rumoured to be in a love triangle

The 'Love Triangle' Between Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett And Sabrina Carpenter Explained

Olivia Attwood has hit out at influencers such as Laura Anderson.

Olivia Attwood Calls Out Influencers Who Claim They’re Travelling Abroad For ‘Work’

Olivia Rodrigo's song 'Drivers License' went to Number 1 across the globe

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ Lyrics & What They Really Mean

Laura Anderson is facing a huge backlash for insisting life as an influencer is 'hard'.

Love Island’s Laura Anderson Insists It’s ‘Hard’ Being An Influencer After Facing Backlash For Travelling To Dubai During Pandemic

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death