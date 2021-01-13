Gigi Hadid Shares Portrait Of Zayn Malik Holding Baby Daughter

Gigi Hadid has shared an adorable portrait of 'Zaddy' Zayn Malik with their baby girl. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has shared a painting of Zayn Malik holding their baby daughter and we can’t handle the cuteness.

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September - and although they've not revealed her name (there are so many theories) they have given fans a glimpse of her wardrobe, her adorable nursery and of her first big outing.

Now millionaire model Gigi has shared a painting of her One Direction beau - whose third album is on the way - holding their precious baby, and it’s making out hearts sing.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Team No Sleep!

“Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special.

“Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever.

“Wish you the best every single day.”

The sweet image is a cartoon style drawing which sees the baby shooting lasers out of her eyes.

It perfectly fits the concept of Zayn’s 28th birthday party which was superhero themed and featured arcade games, balloons, retro sweets and a cake.

Gigi shared snaps of the bash, which was reportedly held at their New York apartment, on her Instagram Story and showed off a colourful flower bouquet she had made for him.

The new parents have been in an on-off relationship since 2015 but seem to be more in love than ever lately.

Zayn, who dropped a brand new single titled ‘Vibez’ last week, has obviously been inspired by their romance and we can’t wait to hear what else he has in store for us on his new album.

Gigi is for sure his muse!

