Every Time Gigi Hadid Has Been Zayn's Musical Muse

Gigi Hadid has served as Zayn's musical muse many times. Picture: Pillowtalk/ YouTube

Zayn dropped 'Vibez' ahead of his third album release and we think it's safe to say Gigi Hadid is a musical muse of the singer so we're looking at all the songs inspired by the supermodel.

Zayn is back on the music scene with 'Vibez', with his third album 'Nobody Is Listening' on the way, and we can't ignore the fact his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, is basically his musical muse and inspiration by this point.

Having been in an on/off relationship with Gigi since 2016 when he dropped 'PILLOWTALK' with the supermodel starring alongside him in the music video, Zayn has not sugarcoated the fact that much of his catalogue has been inspired by her.

From his first solo work in 2016, right up until the present, his famous girlfriend has served as a muse to so much of his music that we think it's about time we retrace these steps and indulge in just how perfect these two are for each other.

Vibez

Zayn sings about him and Gigi's private life in 'Vibez'. Picture: YouTube Zayn

Zayn fulfilled all of our hopes and dreams of 2021 starting to look up by wasting no time in dropping 'Vibez' and letting us know there's a third album on the way.

After we recovered from the news, we stuck his track on (which we absolutely love BTW) and were not at all surprised to hear him singing all about his love life with Gigi, the NSFW part of it to be exact.

Better

Zayn dropped the 'wedding inspired' 'Better' in September 2020. Picture: YouTube Zayn

September 2020 brought a barrage of Zigi news as the couple welcomed their baby girl to the world and had us weeping for weeks on end at all the love in the Malik-Hadid household.

Zayn also dropped his first solo music since 2018 with 'Better', which sees him singing about Gigi's family and the possibility of taking 'last names'.

The video shows him dressing in a hotel room which some speculated could be about a wedding, but unlike other videos, he left this was one a little more vague.

Nevertheless, the track is aimed at one person in particular, all about how much he loves them.

Lyrics include: "Cause, sometimes it's better that way

Gotta let it go so your heart don't break

'Cause I love you

Yeah, baby, I love you

Just this one time, hear what I'm tryna say

Know you might not feel quite the same way

But I love you

I tell you, I love you"

This pair keep us weeping, but the good kind of weeping.

PILLOWTALK

Zayn debuted his relationship with Gigi Hadid in 'PILLOWTALK'. Picture: YouTube Zayn

'Pillowtalk' is where it all began for the singer, the first single he dropped as a solo artist after leaving One Direction and boy did he not disappoint.

Zayn decided to save everyone the trouble of speculating if the track was about his blossoming romance with Gigi by casting her as the lead in the video opposite himself.

The pair packed on the PDA in one of the most iconic music videos of the past decade (you may debate us, but, we're confident we'd triumph).

Five whole years on we still have the song on repeat and the video makes us weak, especially knowing how fair the pair have come- welcoming their first child together in 2020!

There You Are

One of the most underrated tracks from Zayn's second album, 2018's 'Icarus Falls' is 'There You Are', a highly romanticised ballad about a certain someone being there for him through thick and thin.

Lyrics include: "Only you know me the way you know me

Only you forgive me when I'm sorry"

"Need you when I'm broken, when I'm fixed

Need you when I'm well, when I'm sick

Friends that I rely on don't come through

They run like the river, but not you"

He also alludes to Gigi's busy career as an international model when singing: "When you're caught in the crowds/ When you're up in the clouds."

We know the pair were pretty on-and-off with their relationship around 2018 and 2019, even posting an official split statement at one point, but this tune laid exactly how much he loves Gigi on the table.

Zayn never gave us a music video for the track, but if he did, we're almost he'd have had Gigi references throughout.

Let Me

'Let Me' is another 2018 track from his second album 'Icarus Falls' and from a period where things with the pair were a little cloudier- were they together, or not?

In the track, Zayn is still very much in love with the person in question, asking them to spend the rest of their life with him.

Lyrics include: "Baby, let me be your man

So I can love you (I can love you)

And if you let me be your man

Then I'll take care of you, you



For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours"

An interview from around the time with Ryan Seacrest sees him all but confirm the track is about Gigi when discussing a relationship he 'thought he would spend the rest of his life in'.

So, it appears they had split when this track was written.

Like I Would

The year is 2016 and Zayn has dropped his debut album along with 'PILLOWTALK' and got the whole world talking about his new romance with Gigi.

'Like I Would' is another track from 'Mind Of Mine' where Zayn addresses someone directly, letting them know no one else is as suitable for them as he is.

Once again, saving us all time speculating who he is talking to, Z tweeted this snap of Gigi with a lyric from the song, saying, "Saw your face and got inspired".

Saw your face and got inspired 😜😎👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/AQ59Y4e5lG — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 10, 2016

As evidence of Gigi being a muse to him goes, this pretty much sums it up.

Mystery solved, thank you Zayn.

