Liam Payne Is Loving Former 1D Member Zayn's Latest Track 'Vibez'

11 January 2021, 12:31 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 12:37

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne is here for 1D bandmate Zayn's latest track
Liam Payne is here for 1D bandmate Zayn's latest track. Picture: Zayn YouTube/ Liam Payne Instagram

Liam Payne is loving Zayn's track 'Vibez' and doesn't care who knows as he talks about his former bandmate on Instagram live.

Liam Payne is loving former One Direction bandmate Zayn's latest release 'Vibez' admitting he's been listening to the tune during an Instagram live and praising the singer on the accompanying music video.

Liam Payne Thanks Louis Tomlinson For Being There For Him In The Cutest One Direction News Ever

During an Instagram live session the 27-yer-old is loving lately, he dropped in his thoughts on his former bandmate's musical release, putting his stamp off approval on it.

1D news account @With1DNews reported back on Liam's latest IG live session.

Liam said: 'I did hear Zayn's new song! I know I like what I was feeling at the time (listening to it).'

The singer is also said have complemented the music video, saying Zayn put 'a lot of effort' into the video and seeing as we haven't stopped playing it on repeat since it dropped on Friday, it's safe to say we agree.

The 'Stack It Up' singer has been chatting about his 1D pals loads lately, making fans' dreams come true when revealing Louis Tomlinson has been helping him through a tough patch during the latest lockdown.

Liam said he'd just been on the phone to the 'Two Of Us' singer and thanked him for being there for him as One Direction fans everyone screamed at the adorable news.

He said: "I’ve been struggling with it a little bit, Louis has definitely been there for me over the past couple of weeks, so I gotta say thank-you."

Elsewhere, Liam told his followers the difficulties of seeing his son, Bear, during the pandemic, needing a negative test each time he wants to see the little one.

Liam said: "It’s hard with the Covid thing as I have to make sure I’m negative before I go over and see him so it’s having to wait that couple of days before you can test."

"He’s only up the street and it’s dead complicated but he’s gotten so big, huge."

You can watch Zayn's latest music video below, and beware, he's serving some serious looks and intimidating stares- you've been warned!

