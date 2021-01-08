Liam Payne Thanks Louis Tomlinson For Being There For Him In The Cutest One Direction News Ever

8 January 2021, 11:23

Liam Payne thanks Louis Tomlinson for being there for him
Liam Payne thanks Louis Tomlinson for being there for him. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @liampayne

Liam Payne has thanked his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson has been there for him during lockdown and we haven't stopped crying since hearing this.

Liam Payne has thanked Louis Tomlinson for being there for him during lockdown during an Instagram live and making ever Directioner weep knowing the two singer's remain so close, all this time later.

One Direction’s Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson’s Cutest Friendship Moments

The 'Bedroom Floor' singer opened up about struggling during the latest lockdown, like so many of us, and gave special thanks to his lifelong pal, 'Two Of Us' singer Louis for helping him.

Liam said: "I’ve been struggling with it a little bit, Louis has definitely been there for me over the past couple of weeks, so I gotta say thank-you."

He also confirmed they catch up over the phone, confirming Louis is doing 'really well', which obviously fans love to hear.

As fans of this friendship will know, this is by no means the first time Liam's spoken about his friendship with Louis.

He revealed to us in an interview a while ago about how he 'leans' on his former bandmate and it's honestly the purest friendship we've seen in a while.

Liam said: "I talk to Louis more than I talk to anyone else."

"We've supported each other through the whole process... because when we were in the band he was the oldest and I had been doing it for a while."

"We always phone each other up when there's something tipping in life, which is nice to have someone."

Knowing these two are closer than ever in 2021 gives us so much comfort- we're going to go give our pals a bell right now and check in on them!

