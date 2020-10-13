One Direction’s Liam Payne And Louis Tomlinson’s Cutest Friendship Moments

13 October 2020, 11:58 | Updated: 13 October 2020, 12:12

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are the closest 1D members
Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are the closest 1D members. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have remained close friends since their One Direction days.

One Direction may have taken a hiatus way back in 2015, but Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles have all stayed in touch.

Each of the boys often publicly congratulate each other’s success, but Liam and Louis are especially close out of the foursome, with Liam admitting on Capital Breakfast last year he speaks to Louis the most.

Over the years, the pair have praised one another in interviews and been there for each other in difficult times, so let’s take a look at some of their cutest friendship moments.

Liam tries and fails to add Louis to his Instagram Live

Louis had secretly tuned into Liam’s Instagram live on 9 October, giving his involvement away when he commented, “watch your mouth” as Liam compared sleeping amongst wild animals to the days of One Direction.

Liam then desperately tried to add Louis to his Instagram live, asking his pal to send a request but their virtual reunion wasn’t meant to be.

Louis threatens to egg Liam’s house

Revealing the kind of friendship they have after 10 years, Liam revealed Louis had threatened to ‘egg his house’ if he continued to spill about a possible One Direction anniversary.

In the months leading up to the big day on 23 July, Liam hinted something big was coming to mark the occasion.

It may have turned out to be just a montage video on YouTube, but fans were grateful for 1D’s reflective social media posts nonetheless.

Liam admits he and Louis ‘lean on each other’

During a chat with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast in September 2019, Liam said he and Louis were always the band members who came together to make decisions, and that closeness has stayed with them throughout their solo careers.

He said: “I speak to Louis more than anybody else… We always phone each other up when there’s something tipping, which is quite nice to have somebody to lean on like that.”

Louis and Liam take part on Celebrity Gogglebox

Louis and Liam gave a closer look at their bond when they sat and watched TV together for Gogglebox: Stand Up to Cancer in 2018.

Their chats might have involved slagging off avocados and doing kick-ups with Minstrels but Directioners loved seeing the twosome back together.

Louis and Liam reunite at Judges' Houses on The X Factor

The hug Louis gave Liam when he arrived at his house in Ibiza on The X Factor was a moment fans re-watched for weeks.

And as the boys reminisced their own X Factor journey, the wholesome content was just too much to bear.

Liam Payne joined Louis Tomlinson at judges' houses
Liam Payne joined Louis Tomlinson at judges' houses. Picture: PA

Liam shoves Louis on stage at One Direction concert

Louis and Liam have always had a bantering relationship as well as being there for each other, but when Liam shoved Louis during One Direction’s performance in concert of ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ their playfulness made headlines.

Liam tweeted to clear things up: “OH MY GOD THATS SO OUTRAGEOUS HOW DARE I HAVE A JOKE WITH A FRIEND ON STAGE.”

