One Direction Reunion: Liam Payne Jokes Louis Tomlinson ‘Will Egg His House’ If He Spills Any More On 1D Anniversary Plans

23 April 2020, 12:53

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has apparently threatened bandmate Liam Payne he’ll “egg his house” if he mentions the group’s 10th anniversary plans again.

Liam Payne continues to hint at One Direction’s reunion while promoting his new single ‘Midnight’, dropping hints at what he, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan have planned to mark their 10-year anniversary.

But Liam keeps getting himself into trouble with bandmate Louis for mentioning the reunion, with Liam admitting Louis “told him off” over text for letting slip the details.

What Did Niall Horan And Liam Payne Talk About On Instagram Live? One Direction Boys Just Shocked Fans With A Mini Reunion

And in his latest admission Liam said Louis has threatened to “egg his house” if he mentions it again.

One Direction are getting back together to mark their 10th anniversary
One Direction are getting back together to mark their 10th anniversary. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Sunrise in Australia where he was quizzed on their anniversary plans, Liam said: “I can’t tell you any plans at the moment because Louis will actually kill me.

“I kind of let the cat out of the bag about the anniversary, so I can’t say too much – he actually told me off on text message.

"He said if I do it again he’s gonna egg my house but that would be hard right now cos he can’t leave [his house].

“I may as well do what I want,” Liam joked.

Liam Payne said he's been getting in trouble with Louis Tomlinson for talking about the 1D reunion
Liam Payne said he's been getting in trouble with Louis Tomlinson for talking about the 1D reunion. Picture: Getty

However, he tried to explain: “The lines of communication are back open again, this pause with coronavirus going on and the fact we’ve got this massive anniversary coming up together.

“We’ve been through a lot together in a short space of time and only us four/five people understand that moment, so it’s nice to be speaking to everybody again for sure.”

Liam and Niall only proved a reunion is on the cards when they hosted an Instagram live chat earlier this week.

During their discussion they revealed how hard it’s been to get the bandmates back in touch again.

Niall said: “It’s so funny, we can never get everyone together even though we’re all doing nothing.”

He then joked he knew ‘for a fact’ Louis was sat at home ‘smoking cigarettes and drinking beers’.

However, he confirmed all members have been chatting in a WhatsApp group chat.

Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News And Gossip

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

One Direction's glow up throughout the decade

One Direction's Decade Glow Ups, From 2010 X Factor To 2020 Solo Artists

Hot On Capital

Applaud Our NHS and Front Line Heroes at 8pm tonight

Join Capital And Applaud Our NHS & Front Line Heroes Tonight

Coronavirus

K-Pop fans have been praising Lee Donghae for his Toosie Slide TikTok clip

Who is TikTok Star & South Korean Singer Lee Donghae? Age, Girlfriend & Net Worth Revealed

News

The Circle are casting contestants for a potential new series

The Circle 2020 Begins Casting Despite New Series Remaining In Doubt Amid Coronavirus Crisis

TV & Film

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel tell their story in A Secret Love

Netflix’s A Secret Love: First Look Trailer, Release Date & Heartfelt Documentary Explained

TV & Film

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has vowed to get fit

Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Workout Regime As She Vows To 'Get Fit' During Quarantine

Little Mix

Too Hot To Handle's Chloe Veitch has shown off her luxury house whilst in lockdown

Inside Too Hot To Handle Star Chloe Veitch’s Lavish Essex Home

TV & Film