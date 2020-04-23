One Direction Reunion: Liam Payne Jokes Louis Tomlinson ‘Will Egg His House’ If He Spills Any More On 1D Anniversary Plans

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has apparently threatened bandmate Liam Payne he’ll “egg his house” if he mentions the group’s 10th anniversary plans again.

Liam Payne continues to hint at One Direction’s reunion while promoting his new single ‘Midnight’, dropping hints at what he, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan have planned to mark their 10-year anniversary.

But Liam keeps getting himself into trouble with bandmate Louis for mentioning the reunion, with Liam admitting Louis “told him off” over text for letting slip the details.

And in his latest admission Liam said Louis has threatened to “egg his house” if he mentions it again.

One Direction are getting back together to mark their 10th anniversary. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Sunrise in Australia where he was quizzed on their anniversary plans, Liam said: “I can’t tell you any plans at the moment because Louis will actually kill me.

“I kind of let the cat out of the bag about the anniversary, so I can’t say too much – he actually told me off on text message.

"He said if I do it again he’s gonna egg my house but that would be hard right now cos he can’t leave [his house].

“I may as well do what I want,” Liam joked.

Liam Payne said he's been getting in trouble with Louis Tomlinson for talking about the 1D reunion. Picture: Getty

Liam says that Louis has joked around and said he’ll egg his house if he mentions anything about potential One Direction 10th anniversary plans. 😂🤐pic.twitter.com/PyehbqfWHo — King Updates (@LouisT91Updates) April 23, 2020

However, he tried to explain: “The lines of communication are back open again, this pause with coronavirus going on and the fact we’ve got this massive anniversary coming up together.

“We’ve been through a lot together in a short space of time and only us four/five people understand that moment, so it’s nice to be speaking to everybody again for sure.”

Liam and Niall only proved a reunion is on the cards when they hosted an Instagram live chat earlier this week.

During their discussion they revealed how hard it’s been to get the bandmates back in touch again.

Niall said: “It’s so funny, we can never get everyone together even though we’re all doing nothing.”

He then joked he knew ‘for a fact’ Louis was sat at home ‘smoking cigarettes and drinking beers’.

However, he confirmed all members have been chatting in a WhatsApp group chat.

