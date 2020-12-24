Gigi Hadid Shows Fans Inside Baby Girl’s Wardrobe With Tiny Clothes To Match Mum

24 December 2020, 10:27

Gigi Hadid showed fans the clothes her baby girl has been given
Gigi Hadid showed fans the clothes her baby girl has been given. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl is more stylish than all of us, with heaps of clothes from designers we can only dream about.

Gigi Hadid gave her 61.9 million Instagram followers a glimpse at her baby girl’s wardrobe on Wednesday evening, showing the designer brands who have been sending her beautiful clothes.

From Burberry to Reebok, Gigi and Zayn Malik’s baby has been gifted miniature versions of items loved by her stylish parents so they can match.

Gigi Hadid & Her Baby Girl Enjoy 'First Snow' In New York

The tiny Burberry trench coat has to be the cutest piece, with even a belt to keep Zigi nice and snug.

Baby Zigi was given an adorable tiny Burberry coat
Baby Zigi was given an adorable tiny Burberry coat. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The mini Reeboks are just as cool, with the little one given a patent black pair while Gigi has a comfy white pair.

The supermodel also showed a box of goodies she purchased from a small business which sells items from vegan cookie dough to tie dye socks.

Gigi Hadid's baby was sent some tiny Reebok trainers
Gigi Hadid's baby was sent some tiny Reebok trainers. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In the box, four pairs of adorable, baby-sized tie-dye socks were laid beneath two pairs to match her mum.

Just a few days ago Gigi was papped out and about in New York with her baby girl, with the new mum looking as chic as ever in a long, beige camel coat and matching hat.

Gigi Hadid also showed the items she bought from an independent business
Gigi Hadid also showed the items she bought from an independent business. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid took her baby girl out for a walk in the snow
Gigi Hadid took her baby girl out for a walk in the snow. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The couple have managed to keep a low profile since welcoming their first child, but fans are loving the snippets Gigi has been sharing of her new life as a parent on Instagram.

The pair are yet to confirm their tot’s name, but there’s a viral theory it’s something to do with sunshine.

