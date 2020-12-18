Gigi Hadid & Her Baby Girl Enjoy 'First Snow' In New York

Gigi Hadid shows baby daughter enjoying snow in New York. Picture: Instagram @gigihadid

Gigi Hadid enjoying the snow in New York with her and Zayn's little girl is exactly the medicine we needed today.

Gigi Hadid has shown the world her and Zayn's baby daughter enjoying her first ever snowfall in New York and if you weren't feeling festive before, take one glance at this cuteness overload and we guarantee you will.

Wrapped up almost incognito but insanely chic, the 25-year-old walks down a silently, snowy street in New York with her daughter in a stroller.

She captioned the adorable shot: "Her first snow."

Ever since giving birth to her daughter, the name of whom we are yet to learn, Gigi has slowly been revealing more of her family life to the world on Instagram and showing she's basically the best mum in the world.

Zayn may not be in the latest snap, but the 'Better' singer is by her side in New York, currently teasing fans he's got something up his sleeve for them when posting from inside a theatre.

Some are speculating he is filming a music video for upcoming music and others think the former One Direction singer could be rehearsing for a livestream- either way, it's going to be something special.

In the meantime, while we wait for Z3, or a show, or whatever he has in store for us, we'll be over here, daydreaming we're baby Zigi enjoying snow in the Big Apple with our famous parents until further notice.

