Zayn Posts From Theatre In New York As Fans Think A Music Video Could Be Coming

Zayn posts photo from inside a theatre in New York. Picture: Instagram @zayn/ PA

Zayn's definitely got something up his sleeve as he posts a photo from the inside of a theatre in New York as fans suspect he's filming a music video for new music.

Zayn has send fans wild with speculation, posting an Instagram from the inside of a theatre in New York, teasing he's working on either a music video to accompany the material he's been teasing from the studio or even a livestream performance.

Just a day after stepping out with completely bleached hair in the Big Apple, sparking fans' curiosity as they've noticed a pattern of him switching his look up before a big shoot, the 27-year-old has now all but confirmed he has something big on the way.

But what could it be?!

Zayn Misses Sister's Wedding As Gigi Hadid Sends Sweet Message Of Support

Zayn posts Instagram from inside theatre in New York. Picture: Instagram @zayn

The former One Direction star posted from inside the St. George Theatre in Staten Island, New York, which was empty, but the lights were on the stage.

The snap has caused 'ZAYN WORLD DOMINATION' to trend on Twitter as after months of hints there appears to be solid proof Zayn has new music coming and he's either going to be filming a video or a performance for whatever he has up his sleeve.

Some are even considering the singer could have a livestream performance coming, like many other artists have opted for this year seeing as all concerts have been cancelled.

One fan wrote, "the king is coming back" and another said, "what are you up to???"

IT'S ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION THE KING IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/fmytYCqjf2 — esraa (@zjm_strong) December 17, 2020

The singer also posted a snippet of music from the recording studio he's been working in and his latest Instagram post is a muted clip of him singing whilst reading lyrics from his phone.

Now, we're no detectives, but it kind of seems like his third album, which fans have nicknamed Z3, could actually be on the horizon.

He gave us track 'Better' with hardly any warning back in September around the time he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl to the world, and it seems to us like that single needs some mates to accompany it, don't you think?!

Come on Zayn, don't leave us in suspense for too long!

Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn News