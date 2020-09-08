Gigi Hadid And Sister Marielle Shock Fans At How Much They Look Alike
8 September 2020, 12:49
Gigi Hadid has a lookalike big sister, Marielle Hadid.
Gigi Hadid and siblings Bella and Anwar are part of a huge family, with two older half-sisters; Marielle and Alana from their dad Mohamed’s first marriage to Mary Butler.
Pregnant Gigi posted a photo of herself and Marielle, 40, to celebrate her birthday on Instagram and their similarities had fans shocked.
In the cute picture a young Gigi sits on her sister’s lap as they both take a break from rollerskating.
The grinning sisters both have honey blonde hair and similar smiles in the adorable photo.
Gigi wrote alongside the snap: “Happiest Birthday to the OG Hadid Sister our big sissy @mariellemama creative and fun and such a good mamma to the angels she blessed us with love you SO MUCH and wish I could be there to celebrate with you. You deserve the best day & year !!!”
The expectant supermodel also posted a string of photos on Instagram Stories, including one of toddler Gigi munching on jam on toast.
Another picture showed the sisters in October 2019, with Gigi posing in a white blazer and denim shorts as she shopped with Marielle and her son.
Marielle has two kids; Coco and Colton.
The eldest Hadid sister is dad Mohamed’s first child and her sister Alana is 35.
Marielle is very spiritual and runs a lifestyle website called Living Well with Marielle.
