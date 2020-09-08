Gigi Hadid And Sister Marielle Shock Fans At How Much They Look Alike

8 September 2020, 12:49

Gigi Hadid has two older half sisters
Gigi Hadid has two older half sisters. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid has a lookalike big sister, Marielle Hadid.

Gigi Hadid and siblings Bella and Anwar are part of a huge family, with two older half-sisters; Marielle and Alana from their dad Mohamed’s first marriage to Mary Butler.

Pregnant Gigi posted a photo of herself and Marielle, 40, to celebrate her birthday on Instagram and their similarities had fans shocked.

Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Cravings Include Cupcakes & Brownies As She Admits Food Cravings 'Are Real'

In the cute picture a young Gigi sits on her sister’s lap as they both take a break from rollerskating.

Gigi Hadid wished her sister a happy birthday with this photo
Gigi Hadid wished her sister a happy birthday with this photo. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The grinning sisters both have honey blonde hair and similar smiles in the adorable photo.

Gigi wrote alongside the snap: “Happiest Birthday to the OG Hadid Sister our big sissy @mariellemama  creative and fun and such a good mamma to the angels she blessed us with love you SO MUCH and wish I could be there to celebrate with you. You deserve the best day & year !!!”

Gigi Hadid and sister Marielle
Gigi Hadid and sister Marielle. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The expectant supermodel also posted a string of photos on Instagram Stories, including one of toddler Gigi munching on jam on toast.

Another picture showed the sisters in October 2019, with Gigi posing in a white blazer and denim shorts as she shopped with Marielle and her son.

Gigi Hadid's sister Marielle is the oldest Hadid sibling
Gigi Hadid's sister Marielle is the oldest Hadid sibling. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid posted a few more photos of Marielle to Instagram Stories
Gigi Hadid posted a few more photos of Marielle to Instagram Stories. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Marielle has two kids; Coco and Colton.

The eldest Hadid sister is dad Mohamed’s first child and her sister Alana is 35.

Marielle is very spiritual and runs a lifestyle website called Living Well with Marielle.

