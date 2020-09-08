Gigi Hadid And Sister Marielle Shock Fans At How Much They Look Alike

Gigi Hadid has two older half sisters. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid has a lookalike big sister, Marielle Hadid.

Gigi Hadid and siblings Bella and Anwar are part of a huge family, with two older half-sisters; Marielle and Alana from their dad Mohamed’s first marriage to Mary Butler.

Pregnant Gigi posted a photo of herself and Marielle, 40, to celebrate her birthday on Instagram and their similarities had fans shocked.

Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Cravings Include Cupcakes & Brownies As She Admits Food Cravings 'Are Real'

In the cute picture a young Gigi sits on her sister’s lap as they both take a break from rollerskating.

Gigi Hadid wished her sister a happy birthday with this photo. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The grinning sisters both have honey blonde hair and similar smiles in the adorable photo.

Gigi wrote alongside the snap: “Happiest Birthday to the OG Hadid Sister our big sissy @mariellemama creative and fun and such a good mamma to the angels she blessed us with love you SO MUCH and wish I could be there to celebrate with you. You deserve the best day & year !!!”

Gigi Hadid and sister Marielle. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The expectant supermodel also posted a string of photos on Instagram Stories, including one of toddler Gigi munching on jam on toast.

Another picture showed the sisters in October 2019, with Gigi posing in a white blazer and denim shorts as she shopped with Marielle and her son.

Gigi Hadid's sister Marielle is the oldest Hadid sibling. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid posted a few more photos of Marielle to Instagram Stories. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Marielle has two kids; Coco and Colton.

The eldest Hadid sister is dad Mohamed’s first child and her sister Alana is 35.

Marielle is very spiritual and runs a lifestyle website called Living Well with Marielle.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Film News