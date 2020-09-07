Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Cravings Include Cupcakes & Brownies As She Admits Food Cravings 'Are Real'

Gigi Hadid revealed the pregnancy cravings she's been having. Picture: Getty

Pregnant Gigi Hadid is enjoying her favourite treats in the run-up to her due date.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is weeks away from giving birth to her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, and as she approaches her due date Gigi is making the most of listening to her body’s pregnancy cravings.

The 25-year-old confessed on Twitter she ordered a box of Sprinkles’ cupcakes to be delivered to her door, before revealing the other foods she’s been enjoying the past few months.

Triple chunk brownies and homemade ranch dip with carrots have been among Gigi’s go-to snacks.

Gigi Hadid ordered a box of cupcakes to her door. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Twitter

Taking to Twitter to tell her 9.5 million followers about her cravings, Gigi wrote: “Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself.”

Proving she's a girl after our own hearts, she then asked the cupcake giants if she can make the treats last longer by defrosting them individually.

“. @sprinkles do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost them one by one to make them last longer?” Gigi wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

And when one fan replied asking the other cravings she’s had, Gigi revealed: “supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots ….. lol [sic].”

Gigi is known for her love of good food and is an excellent cook herself.

During lockdown she kept busy by baking for Zayn and her family, sharing her favourite recipes regularly with fans on Instagram.

One of Gigi’s dishes, a spicy vodka pasta, even went viral after she shared the cheesy meal.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News