Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Cravings Include Cupcakes & Brownies As She Admits Food Cravings 'Are Real'

7 September 2020, 11:16

Gigi Hadid revealed the pregnancy cravings she's been having
Gigi Hadid revealed the pregnancy cravings she's been having. Picture: Getty

Pregnant Gigi Hadid is enjoying her favourite treats in the run-up to her due date.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is weeks away from giving birth to her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik, and as she approaches her due date Gigi is making the most of listening to her body’s pregnancy cravings.

The 25-year-old confessed on Twitter she ordered a box of Sprinkles’ cupcakes to be delivered to her door, before revealing the other foods she’s been enjoying the past few months.

Triple chunk brownies and homemade ranch dip with carrots have been among Gigi’s go-to snacks.

Gigi Hadid ordered a box of cupcakes to her door
Gigi Hadid ordered a box of cupcakes to her door. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Twitter

Taking to Twitter to tell her 9.5 million followers about her cravings, Gigi wrote: “Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself.”

Proving she's a girl after our own hearts, she then asked the cupcake giants if she can make the treats last longer by defrosting them individually.

“. @sprinkles do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost them one by one to make them last longer?” Gigi wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

And when one fan replied asking the other cravings she’s had, Gigi revealed: “supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots ….. lol [sic].”

Gigi is known for her love of good food and is an excellent cook herself.

During lockdown she kept busy by baking for Zayn and her family, sharing her favourite recipes regularly with fans on Instagram.

One of Gigi’s dishes, a spicy vodka pasta, even went viral after she shared the cheesy meal.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez inspired the name behind her floral blue bikini

How Selena Gomez Inspired The Name Behind Her Floral Blue Bikini

Liam Payne's throwback selfie reminds us how much the 1D boys have changed

Liam Payne's Hilarious Throwback Mirror Selfie Reminds Us Of All One Direction's Transformations

Features

Little Mix's sixth album will be ready in time for summer

Little Mix’s New Album LM6: Everything We Know From Release Date And Title To Collabs And Tracklist

Little Mix

Molly-Mae Hague detailed her skin cancer scare

Molly-Mae Hague Urges Followers To Notice Changes In Their Body After Skin Cancer Scare

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp in Capital's studios

Who Is Roman Kemp? Capital Breakfast Host's Age, Instagram, Dad Martin Kemp & Is He Single?

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor