Inside Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s First Easter With Baby Khai As Fans Gush Over Picture Of Their 'Little Bunny'

5 April 2021, 12:37

Gigi Hadid dressed up baby Khai as a bunny for her first Easter!
Gigi Hadid dressed up baby Khai as a bunny for her first Easter! Picture: Instagram/Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have celebrated their daughter Khai’s first Easter and shared a picture of their growing baby girl.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been sharing glimpses of their family time with their baby girl Khai over the past few weeks, and the most recent is making fans very emotional.

The supermodel shared the cutest snap of Khai celebrating her first Easter and people can’t get over just how fast she’s growing!

Are Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Married? Why Fans Think They Secretly Tied The Knot

The 25-year-old posted a picture of Khai dressed as an Easter bunny (yes, we’re sobbing too) alongside the caption: “Our little bunny! First Easter!”

It’s safe to say fans were sent into meltdown over how adorable Zigi’s tot looked, who is now almost seven months old!

Gigi Hadid shared the cutest snap of baby Khai on Easter.
Gigi Hadid shared the cutest snap of baby Khai on Easter. Picture: Instagram
Gigi Hadid on a stroll through NYC with baby Khai.
Gigi Hadid on a stroll through NYC with baby Khai. Picture: Getty

Fans took to Twitter to share just how adorable Khai’s bunny outfit was, with one writing: “Gigi posted khai in a little bunny fit I’m crying! [crying emoji] so adorable! [sic].”

“Baby khai with her little bunny onesie,” shared another fan.

“KHAI DRESSED AS A BUNNY, [crying emojis]” tweeted a third person.

Others even went on to compare the snap to Gigi’s recent post of Khai in a bear cardigan, adding: “KHAI BEAR VS KHAI BUNNY,” and honestly, we can’t deal!

Zayn's sister, Safaa Malik, reposted Gigi's picture of Khai.
Zayn's sister, Safaa Malik, reposted Gigi's picture of Khai. Picture: Instagram

Zayn's younger sister, Safaa, even reposted the snap of her niece to her Instagram Stories, penning: "Happy Easter my baby [heart emojis]."

Gigi has been spotted in New York City taking Khai for strolls recently and serving lewksss each and every time!

Zayn has also been seen out and about enjoying family outings with Gigi and Khai, and fans are happy to see the first-time parents thriving!

