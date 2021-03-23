Gigi Hadid Proves She’s The Most Stylish Mama As She Strolls Through New York With Baby Khai

23 March 2021, 11:50

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid turns New York City into her runway every time she steps out.

Gigi Hadid often takes baby daughter Khai for a stroll around New York when she’s in the city and on Monday the supermodel made the sidewalk her catwalk once again.

Zayn Malik’s girlfriend was pictured in a mustard leather trench coat and brown brogues as she pushed Khai in her pram, making springtime layers look high fashion of course.

Zayn Says Lockdown Is Driving Him 'Crazy' & Talks About Life With Gigi Hadid

The 25-year-old was joined by pal Leah McCarthy and the ladies lunched together before grabbing Krispy Kreme donuts.

Gigi Hadid defined spring chic in a leather trench
Gigi Hadid defined spring chic in a leather trench. Picture: Getty
Gigi Hadid divides her time between NYC and Pennsylvania
Gigi Hadid divides her time between NYC and Pennsylvania. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi cut a low profile, wearing a black face mask and sunglasses on her way to the lunch date and wore her newly-dyed red locks scraped into a tight ballet bun.

The new mum welcomed her baby girl with Zayn back in September, dividing their time between the Big Apple and Zayn’s farm in Pennsylvania, next to the Hadid family house, since they became parents.

Gigi Hadid and Khai met the model's pal Leah McCarthy
Gigi Hadid and Khai met the model's pal Leah McCarthy. Picture: Getty
The ladies headed out for lunch in NYC
The ladies headed out for lunch in NYC. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

They have since stayed out of the spotlight, sharing only occasional glimpses at their baby girl on social media.

Keen to keep their daughter’s life private, they have kept the little one’s face off of social media.

However, Gigi recently unintentionally shared a photo of the tot looking at the camera on Instagram, a picture which was quickly deleted and fans ensured didn’t spread far on the internet.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich’s Relationship Timeline: Why Did They Split & When Were They Engaged?
Inside Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's friendship.

What Happened Between Taylor Swift And Katy Perry? Their Feud Turned Friendship Explained

Does Pete Davidson have a girlfriend or is he single?

Who Is Pete Davidson's Girlfriend? His Dating History Revealed From Ariana Grande To Phoebe Dynevor

Features

Wireless Festival is returning in 2021

Wireless Festival 2021 Confirmed: From Line-Up To New Crystal Palace Location – All The Details You Need
Little Mix have amassed an incredible fortune

How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix

Lizzo keeps her dating life out of the spotlight

Does Lizzo Have A Boyfriend Or Is She Dating Anyone?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real