Gigi Hadid Proves She’s The Most Stylish Mama As She Strolls Through New York With Baby Khai

Gigi Hadid turns New York City into her runway every time she steps out.

Gigi Hadid often takes baby daughter Khai for a stroll around New York when she’s in the city and on Monday the supermodel made the sidewalk her catwalk once again.

Zayn Malik’s girlfriend was pictured in a mustard leather trench coat and brown brogues as she pushed Khai in her pram, making springtime layers look high fashion of course.

The 25-year-old was joined by pal Leah McCarthy and the ladies lunched together before grabbing Krispy Kreme donuts.

Gigi Hadid defined spring chic in a leather trench. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid divides her time between NYC and Pennsylvania. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi cut a low profile, wearing a black face mask and sunglasses on her way to the lunch date and wore her newly-dyed red locks scraped into a tight ballet bun.

The new mum welcomed her baby girl with Zayn back in September, dividing their time between the Big Apple and Zayn’s farm in Pennsylvania, next to the Hadid family house, since they became parents.

Gigi Hadid and Khai met the model's pal Leah McCarthy. Picture: Getty

The ladies headed out for lunch in NYC. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

They have since stayed out of the spotlight, sharing only occasional glimpses at their baby girl on social media.

Keen to keep their daughter’s life private, they have kept the little one’s face off of social media.

However, Gigi recently unintentionally shared a photo of the tot looking at the camera on Instagram, a picture which was quickly deleted and fans ensured didn’t spread far on the internet.

