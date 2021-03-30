Is Zayn Malik Married? Why The Internet Thinks He And Gigi Hadid Secretly Tied The Knot

30 March 2021, 10:17 | Updated: 30 March 2021, 10:18

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid married?
Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid married? Picture: PA/Instagram

Fans have been sent into a frenzy after rumours circulated that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid took the next step in their relationship, but is Zayn married?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's fans have been sent into meltdown after rumours started swirling that the pair had secretly gotten “married”.

A live stream done by the former One Direction star’s collaborator, Ingrid Michaelson, caused a serious amount of confusion and fans were quick to speculate about whether or not the parents of Khai had privately tied the knot.

Gigi Hadid Surprises Fans With Zayn Malik’s ‘Unf**kwitable’ TikTok Challenge

So, what actually went down? And is Zayn married?

Here’s what you need to know…

Rumours circulated that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are "married".
Rumours circulated that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are "married". Picture: Instagram

Is Zayn Malik married to Gigi Hadid?

As far as we know, the long-term couple is not married and they have never spoken about it themselves.

They’ve been dating on and off for five years and have gone from strength to strength with their six-month-old baby girl, Khai!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents to their baby, Khai.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are parents to their baby, Khai. Picture: Getty

Why does everyone think Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are married?

It all started when songstress Ingrid Michaelson, who collaborated with Zayn on his new bop ‘To Begin Again’ did a live stream where she mistakenly referred to the A-list couple as “married”.

Fans were immediately sent into a frenzy, thinking that there’s something she knew that we didn’t.

After fans were faced with confusion following the “married” comment, ‘Zayn is married’ began trending on Twitter, so Ingrid came back online to set the record straight.

The 41-year-old singer took to her Instagram Stories to clear up the marriage rumours, apologising to Zayn and Gigi in the process.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid first started dating in late 2015.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid first started dating in late 2015. Picture: Instagram

She said: “So, I should be asleep, but it's been a crazy hour, hour and a half. On my Patreon live stream, I said that I'm working with Zayn. I mentioned that he was married, and he's not married.

“As far as I know, he's not married. It was a mistake. I'm so sorry, I said I was sorry. I don't live in this world. So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, wow! I'm not built for it.

“Just everybody has said really sweet things to me, and I have taken it very much to heart. And thank you. You have helped me to be able to, probably, fall asleep tonight. So that's all.

“My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying. I'm sorry—that's not my intention. And to his fans, I'm sorry for getting you all riled up, and much love to you all. And I'm gonna go to sleep now."

