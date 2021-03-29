Gigi Hadid Surprises Fans With Zayn Malik’s ‘Unf**kwitable’ TikTok Challenge

Gigi Hadid fans have been obsessing over her Zayn Malik 'Unf**kwitable' challenge. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid has taken part in the popular TikTok trend for her boyfriend, Zayn Malik’s song ‘Unf**kwitable’ and fans are obsessed!

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has blown fans away after sharing a video of her trying the TikTok challenge to her boyfriend, Zayn Malik’s song, ‘Unf**kwitable’.

The challenge has been long-anticipated by fans after people first flooded to the supermodel’s Twitter back in January to ask her to do the challenge, in which the person transitions from a comfy look to a more glammed-up look.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s First Public Outing With Baby Khai Has Made Fans Emotional

It’s fair to say it was worth the wait after she surprised fans with a clip of her trying it, and we have honestly been watching it on repeat!

Taking to Instagram to share the video, she wrote: “If u asked for this u know who u are [sic] !!!!”

Gigi Hadid tried the 'Unf**kwitable' TikTok trend. Picture: Instagram

Zayn Malik's fans were praising Gigi Hadid for posting the video to her beau's song. Picture: Instagram

Going on to thank her glam team for creating her looks for the video, Gigi added: “You know all this reeeeel new business would not be possible without my tutors in the matter @erinparsonsmakeup @missstephoh && @daniellepriano defff showed up today [sic].

“May this be the mood for all of 2021.”

Fans and friends of the mother-of-one immediately flooded to the comments to praise her for her effortless video, with her sister Bella penning: “Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm im rlly proud of u. reel queen [fire emoji] [heart emoji] [sic].”

Zayn’s older sister, Doniya, also commented, writing: “Beautiful,” alongside fire emojis, and we are living for the support!

okokokok maybe. but give me some time bc I legit need to re-download tiktok, remember my password, learn how to use it ..... and then find time in my day w a 4mo old to get glam LOL — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 17, 2021

Gigi was first called on by fans to take part in the ‘Unf**kwitable’ trend back in January, with the 25-year-old replying to peoples’ tweets since then about when she would take part.

When first asked, she tweeted: “Omg u guys actually trying to make me embarrass myself [laughing emojis] jkjk going to see what it is now... we shall see... but don’t get your hopes up [sic],” before later adding, “okokokok maybe. but give me some time bc I legit need to re-download tiktok, remember my password, learn how to use it ..... and then find time in my day w a 4mo old to get glam LOL [sic].”

In February, Gigi went on to tweet: “I have not forgotten. Got u [sic],” in response to a fan who asked when she would be posting it.

Showing off her new red hair in the video and serving lewwwkksss, Gigi really delivered on what Zigi supporters asked for!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital