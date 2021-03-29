Gigi Hadid Surprises Fans With Zayn Malik’s ‘Unf**kwitable’ TikTok Challenge

29 March 2021, 13:39

Gigi Hadid fans have been obsessing over her Zayn Malik 'Unf**kwitable' challenge.
Gigi Hadid fans have been obsessing over her Zayn Malik 'Unf**kwitable' challenge. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid has taken part in the popular TikTok trend for her boyfriend, Zayn Malik’s song ‘Unf**kwitable’ and fans are obsessed!

Gigi Hadid has blown fans away after sharing a video of her trying the TikTok challenge to her boyfriend, Zayn Malik’s song, ‘Unf**kwitable’.

The challenge has been long-anticipated by fans after people first flooded to the supermodel’s Twitter back in January to ask her to do the challenge, in which the person transitions from a comfy look to a more glammed-up look.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s First Public Outing With Baby Khai Has Made Fans Emotional

It’s fair to say it was worth the wait after she surprised fans with a clip of her trying it, and we have honestly been watching it on repeat!

Taking to Instagram to share the video, she wrote: “If u asked for this u know who u are [sic] !!!!”

Gigi Hadid tried the 'Unf**kwitable' TikTok trend.
Gigi Hadid tried the 'Unf**kwitable' TikTok trend. Picture: Instagram
Zayn Malik's fans were praising Gigi Hadid for posting the video to her beau's song.
Zayn Malik's fans were praising Gigi Hadid for posting the video to her beau's song. Picture: Instagram

Going on to thank her glam team for creating her looks for the video, Gigi added: “You know all this reeeeel new business would not be possible without my tutors in the matter @erinparsonsmakeup @missstephoh && @daniellepriano defff showed up today [sic].

“May this be the mood for all of 2021.”

Fans and friends of the mother-of-one immediately flooded to the comments to praise her for her effortless video, with her sister Bella penning: “Ummmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm im rlly proud of u. reel queen [fire emoji] [heart emoji] [sic].”

Zayn’s older sister, Doniya, also commented, writing: “Beautiful,” alongside fire emojis, and we are living for the support!

Gigi was first called on by fans to take part in the ‘Unf**kwitable’ trend back in January, with the 25-year-old replying to peoples’ tweets since then about when she would take part.

When first asked, she tweeted: “Omg u guys actually trying to make me embarrass myself [laughing emojis] jkjk going to see what it is now... we shall see... but don’t get your hopes up [sic],” before later adding, “okokokok maybe. but give me some time bc I legit need to re-download tiktok, remember my password, learn how to use it ..... and then find time in my day w a 4mo old to get glam LOL [sic].”

In February, Gigi went on to tweet: “I have not forgotten. Got u [sic],” in response to a fan who asked when she would be posting it.

Showing off her new red hair in the video and serving lewwwkksss, Gigi really delivered on what Zigi supporters asked for!

