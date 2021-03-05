Gigi Hadid Swaps Blonde Locks For Red As She Debuts New Hair Colour In Her Runway Return

Gigi Hadid showcased her new red hair. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid has made her catwalk comeback and showcased her new red hair in the process.

By Capital FM

It’s been an exciting day in the world of Gigi Hadid after the mother-of-one made her return to the runway in her first catwalk since giving birth to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai.

Not only did the 25-year-old stun fans with her catwalk comeback, but she did it with a bang after revealing her new red hair!

The supermodel walked in the Verscace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the brand’s social media platforms today [March 5], which is where she first showcased her new look.

Soon after, the new mama shared a snippet of herself getting her hair dyed, as she gave fans a glimpse of her new auburn look and we are loving it!

Gigi Hadid showed fans her hair-dying process. Picture: Instagram

Fans took to Twitter to comment on Gigi’s new look, with one saying: “Gigi’s red hair looks so good omgg [sic].”

“Gigi with red hair?!??! IM LIVING,” shared another.

Others were also quick to point out that they had noticed the supermodel had been covering up her hair lately and were finally glad to see she’s showcased her new hairdo.

Gigi Hadid stunned fans with her red locks. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid showcased her new hairdo with a selfie. Picture: Instagram

“Turns out, gigi was wearing beanies to hide the fact that she has ginger hair now,” one fan penned.

Everyone is used to seeing Gigi with her signature blonde locks which she’s sported over the years and it seems everyone is a fan of the new change!

Gigi has been spoiling us with content lately after she shared a number of new snaps of baby Khai, including the first full-length pic we’ve seen of her and Zayn’s daughter, showing just how much she’s growing!

