Gigi Hadid Swaps Blonde Locks For Red As She Debuts New Hair Colour In Her Runway Return

5 March 2021, 17:26

Gigi Hadid showcased her new red hair.
Gigi Hadid showcased her new red hair. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid has made her catwalk comeback and showcased her new red hair in the process.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

It’s been an exciting day in the world of Gigi Hadid after the mother-of-one made her return to the runway in her first catwalk since giving birth to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai.

Not only did the 25-year-old stun fans with her catwalk comeback, but she did it with a bang after revealing her new red hair!

Inside Gigi Hadid’s Jewellery Collection For Zayn Malik And Baby Khai

The supermodel walked in the Verscace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the brand’s social media platforms today [March 5], which is where she first showcased her new look.

Soon after, the new mama shared a snippet of herself getting her hair dyed, as she gave fans a glimpse of her new auburn look and we are loving it!

Gigi Hadid showed fans her hair-dying process.
Gigi Hadid showed fans her hair-dying process. Picture: Instagram

Fans took to Twitter to comment on Gigi’s new look, with one saying: “Gigi’s red hair looks so good omgg [sic].”

“Gigi with red hair?!??! IM LIVING,” shared another.

Others were also quick to point out that they had noticed the supermodel had been covering up her hair lately and were finally glad to see she’s showcased her new hairdo.

Gigi Hadid stunned fans with her red locks.
Gigi Hadid stunned fans with her red locks. Picture: Instagram
Gigi Hadid showcased her new hairdo with a selfie.
Gigi Hadid showcased her new hairdo with a selfie. Picture: Instagram

“Turns out, gigi was wearing beanies to hide the fact that she has ginger hair now,” one fan penned.

Everyone is used to seeing Gigi with her signature blonde locks which she’s sported over the years and it seems everyone is a fan of the new change!

Gigi has been spoiling us with content lately after she shared a number of new snaps of baby Khai, including the first full-length pic we’ve seen of her and Zayn’s daughter, showing just how much she’s growing!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Justin Bieber was spotted repping Harry Styles' slogan.

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge
James Arthur has taken on acting while continuing his music career.

James Arthur Set To Make Acting Debut After Landing First Film Role

Drake has sent fans wild over his cryptic lyrics about Kanye West.

Drake Fuels Kim Kardashian Affair Rumours After Name-Dropping Kanye West In ‘Wants And Needs’
Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Harry Styles set to perform at the 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles Likely To Perform At The 2021 Grammys

Justin Bieber's song 'Hold On' is an emotional one

Justin Bieber’s ‘Hold On’ Lyrics And What He’s Really Singing About

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot