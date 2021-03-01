Inside Gigi Hadid’s Jewellery Collection For Zayn Malik And Baby Khai
1 March 2021, 12:44
Gigi Hadid’s stack of necklaces featuring Zayn Malik and baby Khai's names are a love story in itself.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expanded their family last year with baby girl Khai and fans have just noticed she has a necklace for each of the biggest loves in her life.
The new mum has a ‘Z’ for Zayn which she wore more when they started dating, before upgrading to a gold chain with his whole name on.
After their baby girl was born Gigi rocked a necklace with a crystal-embellished ‘Mama’ pendant and after eventually sharing Khai’s name with the world Gigi began wearing her daughter’s name around her neck too.
Gigi is a huge fan of gold necklaces, accessorising her Khai piece which a large eye on a chunky chain.
Donatella Versace also gifted Khai a piece of jewellery of her own, a bracelet with her name spelt out in tiny charms, alongside a heart and four-leaf clover.
The tiny bracelet arrived with a note which said: “From your Italian auntie, Donatella.”
Little Zigi really is the luckiest baby in the world!
The supermodel also has her daughter’s name inked on her arm, a design which matches boyfriend Zayn’s tribute to their tot.
