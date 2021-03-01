Inside Gigi Hadid’s Jewellery Collection For Zayn Malik And Baby Khai

1 March 2021, 12:44

Gigi Hadid has necklaces for Zayn Malik and daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid has necklaces for Zayn Malik and daughter Khai. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid’s stack of necklaces featuring Zayn Malik and baby Khai's names are a love story in itself.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expanded their family last year with baby girl Khai and fans have just noticed she has a necklace for each of the biggest loves in her life.

Gigi Hadid’s Famous Vodka Pasta Recipe And How To Make It

The new mum has a ‘Z’ for Zayn which she wore more when they started dating, before upgrading to a gold chain with his whole name on.

Gigi Hadid has a necklace with Khai's name on
Gigi Hadid has a necklace with Khai's name on. Picture: Getty

After their baby girl was born Gigi rocked a necklace with a crystal-embellished ‘Mama’ pendant and after eventually sharing Khai’s name with the world Gigi began wearing her daughter’s name around her neck too.

Gigi is a huge fan of gold necklaces, accessorising her Khai piece which a large eye on a chunky chain.

Donatella Versace also gifted Khai a piece of jewellery of her own, a bracelet with her name spelt out in tiny charms, alongside a heart and four-leaf clover.

Gigi Hadid's necklace collection is a love story in itself
Gigi Hadid's necklace collection is a love story in itself. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Donatella Versace gifted Khai a personalised bracelet
Donatella Versace gifted Khai a personalised bracelet. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The tiny bracelet arrived with a note which said: “From your Italian auntie, Donatella.”

Little Zigi really is the luckiest baby in the world!

The supermodel also has her daughter’s name inked on her arm, a design which matches boyfriend Zayn’s tribute to their tot.

