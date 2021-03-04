Gigi Hadid Shows How Much Baby Khai Is Growing In Rare Full Photo

4 March 2021, 16:11

Gigi Hadid shared the first full photo of her baby girl
Gigi Hadid shared the first full photo of her baby girl. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl is growing fast!

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik rarely share pictures of their baby girl Khai, keeping her face out of view at all times, but supermodel Gigi has posted the first full-length snap of their tot, showing just how fast she’s growing.

Inside Gigi Hadid’s Jewellery Collection For Zayn Malik And Baby Khai

Taking to Instagram Stories, Gigi uploaded a snap of her little one laying on her stomach playing with the toys in front of her.

Gigi Hadid's baby girl is growing fast
Gigi Hadid's baby girl is growing fast. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Dressed in a pink knitted cardigan with ears on the hood and star-print leggings, her colourful outfit matched her mum’s vibrant, homely apartment.

Khai also had on fluffy yellow socks with tiny stars to go with her leggings.

“My big girl,” Gigi captioned it.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents in September
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents in September. Picture: Getty

Gigi doesn’t often shared pictures of her baby girl in order to protect her privacy, but over the past few weeks she’s shared a glimpse of their life at home, including her daughter's nursery.

The couple welcomed their daughter in September last year, moving between the Hadid family’s farm in Pennsylvania and her apartment in New York as they adjust to life as parents.

