Inside Baby Khai’s Playroom As Gigi Hadid Transforms Office Into Nursery For Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter

Gigi Hadid shared a new photo of baby Khai’s playroom inside her and Zayn Malik’s stunning farm home.

Gigi Hadid has been spoiling us with brand-new content of Zayn Malik and baby Khai over the past few weeks, sharing her wholesome family life with fans.

Amongst all the adorable snaps, one of the most recent was a picture of Zigi’s daughter’s playroom and we can’t get over how cute it is!

After taking to Instagram to invite fans to ask her to “post a picture from this date” in a Q&A on her Stories, the supermodel shared a post from January 25 this year, which ended up being a glimpse of her daughter’s playroom.

Sharing the very pink-themed room with fans, Gigi wrote: “Turned half my office into Khai’s playroom,” and we’re so here for the working mama vibes!

The room boasts a small ball pit filled with iridescent white and pink balls, as well as a number of soft plush toys.

She even has the cutest baby tent set up, with a goregous checkered chair in the corner of the room.

The huge Georgian windows in the room pretty much revealed that Khai’s nursery is based in Gigi and Zayn’s farm home in Pennsylvania, as the 25-year-old has previously shared snaps around the house with the same windows.

Gigi and Zayn have been spending time in their farm home for the past few months, which is located on the Hadid farm, where Yolanda and Bella have been living.

Initially, the couple headed to the supermodel’s New York City apartment ahead of welcoming their baby in September last year, however, the first-time parents have been spending time between the two homes since.

Zayn's sister Safaa also recently showed fans a glimpse of the shared nursery for her daughter and baby Khai to play in when she visits, and our hearts are honestly melting!

