A Glimpse Into Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Family Life As The Model Shares Unseen Pictures Of Baby Khai

22 February 2021, 10:33

Gigi Hadid has shared rare pictures with Zayn Malik and baby Khai.
Gigi Hadid has sent fans into meltdown after sharing a number of unseen snaps of her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl Khai, as well as some pregnancy pics.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has well and truly been spoiling us with Zigi content lately and she’s now shared never-before-seen snaps of Zayn Malik and baby Khai!

The supermodel took to Instagram to do a Q&A with fans, inviting people to ask her to “post a picture from this date” as her daughter was having a nap - which she shared alongside the cutest glimpse of Khai, BTW.

Inside Zayn Malik’s House On The Hadid Farm Where He & Gigi Are Raising Baby Khai

The 25-year-old was then asked to share a number of photos from spring and summer dates last year, which was when Gigi was a mama-to-be!

She ended up sharing stunning new snaps of her growing baby bump at different stages, including a seriously glowing one of her in a bikini.

Gigi Hadid shared some unseen snaps of Khai and Zayn on Instagram.
Gigi Hadid showcased her growing baby bump in August 2020.
Gigi Hadid welcomed her and Zayn's daughter in September last year.
Also, remember *that* angelic pregnancy photo shoot she did in August? She even posted behind-the-scenes snaps of that!

The content didn’t end there as she started posting rare snaps of Khai, where you could see her adorable custom-made baby onesies with her name printed on it, as well as pics of her little feet and hands!

If that wasn’t enough, Gigi shared an unseen picture of Zayn walking their daughter in a stroller, and honestly, it’s the content we’ve all been waiting for!

After sharing a similar snap of Zayn on a stroll with their baby girl on Valentine’s Day, it’s safe to say we now need regular pics like that.

Gigi showed off Khai's custom-made snowsuit.
Gigi shared a snap of Zayn and Khai having a stroll in December 2020.
Gigi shared new pictures of baby Khai.
Fans were obviously sent into meltdown after seeing all the new Zigi content, taking to Twitter to share how emotional they were.

One fan wrote: “Sobbing," whilst another added, “This is so beautiful."

"Her stories are so adorable [heart-eye emoji]", penned another, and honestly, we agree!

