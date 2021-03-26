Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s First Public Outing With Baby Khai Has Made Fans Emotional

Fans can't get over the adorable pictures of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid admiring baby Khai. Picture: Instagram/Getty

New family pictures of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid taking baby Khai for a stroll in New York City has sent everyone into meltdown.

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been warming our hearts more than ever recently as they’ve been spoiling us with so many cute stories and pictures of their baby girl, Khai, who they welcomed in September last year.

The first-time parents have been nothing but proud with the supermodel sharing snaps of their growing tot on Instagram, while Zayn has revealed how he sings to her and spends movie days with her (we’re sobbing too, dw).

Fans are more emotional than ever, now, after the trio were spotted out and about in New York City in their first public family outing!

Gigi, who was spotted out recently in NYC with Khai, was sporting her new red hair and was serving lewwksss as always.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid took baby Khai for a stroll in NYC. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have an apartment in New York City. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the ‘Vibez’ singer also appeared to have a new look, bringing back his icy grey/blue tips.

Zayn was also spotted looking happy as ever with a fan the other day as he posed for a pic outside of a restaurant and everyone is living for these rare sightings becoming more regular!

Taking to Twitter to share how much they’re loving the snaps of the family, one person penned: “What did I do wrong?? Why aren’t Zayn Malik and Gigi hadid my parents??”

“Zayn and gigi being the best dressed couple [sic],” shared a second.

Fans were sent into meltdown over the pics of Zayn and Gigi with Khai. Picture: Getty

Fans dubbed Zayn and Gigi the "best-dressed" parents. Picture: Twitter

Fans were gushing about how adorable the snaps were of Zigi with their daughter. Picture: Twitter

Zayn & Gigi out in NYC with their daughter Khai 🤍 25/3 pic.twitter.com/PxDPpZO93Z — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) March 26, 2021

“Gigi and zayn staring at khai is literally the cutest thing i’ve ever seen,” read another tweet.

Another fan wrote: “ZAYN MALIK AND GIGI HADID ADMIRING THEIR BABY MAKES ME WANT TO CRY,” and honestly, same.

It’s safe to say we’re all in our feels rn, guys!

