Zayn Malik Reveals What He Sings To Baby Khai As He Gushes About Fatherhood

Zayn Malik described his and Gigi Hadid's daughter as an "amazing baby". Picture: Instagram

Zayn Malik has opened up about his journey in fatherhood so far and explained what life has been like for him and Gigi Hadid after welcoming baby Khai.

Zayn Malik has sent every single one of us into meltdown after opening up about what his journey as a father to baby Khai has been like so far.

Discussing his and Gigi Hadid’s six-month-old daughter during an interview, he spoke with US radio host Sean Valentine about how having a baby has impacted his life.

The ‘Vibez’ singer said: “Honestly, it's amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it's a big adjustment and it's going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly, she's an amazing baby.

“It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She's made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked, I'm enjoying it for sure."

Zayn Malik said it's been "really easy to adjust" to life as a father. Picture: Instagram

Zayn and Gigi Hadid's daughter is six-months-old. Picture: Instagram

Continuing to gush about his fatherhood journey, Zayn went on to give fans an insight into how he spends time with his daughter, adding: “I didn't expect to be quite as into it to be honest with you.

“I always into myself just doing my own thing of just writing, recording, making music, and I was just very focused on my career. I had time for my relationship too, but it was still solely about me.

“The fact that she [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it's been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her.

“I’m watching kids shows with her on TV and on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her, and just singing to her. It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising."

Zayn Malik said he "loves spending days" with baby Khai. Picture: Instagram

Honestly, we’re crying at the thought of him singing to her as he went on to say that he “makes stuff up” when singing to Khai, adding: “It's mainly melodies and she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing.

“It's not necessarily a specific song, I just like singing to her. It's pretty cool."

It’s safe to say she’s officially the luckiest baby ever!

