Zayn Malik Looks Adorably Happy As He Poses With A Fan While Out For Dinner

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik’s smile as he posed for a photo with a fan at an Italian restaurant is how we look at him.

As Zayn Malik fans around the world celebrate five years of his debut album ‘Mind of Mine’, he headed out for dinner in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and we’re telling ourselves he was marking the anniversary of his solo success too.

Zayn stopped for a photo with a fan, the daughter of the owner of the restaurant he visited, not far from the farm he shares with Gigi Hadid, and fans can’t get over how happy he looks in the snap.

Zayn Malik Calls Niall Horan His 'Favourite’ One Direction Bandmate

“He looks so happy,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Zayn Malik mostly lives his life out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

“He’s so adorable,” wrote another and we couldn’t agree more.

“Stop omg his smile,” added a third.

Fans are also vowing to make the restaurant their new go-to for when they’re in the same state.

Naturally, people also wanted to know what he ordered – stuffed jalapeños and Penne Arrabbiata in case you were wondering.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid divide their time between New York and Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

As the snap surfaced on social media Zayn’s debut album ‘Mind of Mine’ turned five years old!

That means Zayn has been on his solo journey for six years now after he left One Direction in 2015.

The anniversary comes two months after he released his second solo album, ‘Nobody is Listening’, and six months after the birth of his baby girl Khai with Gigi.

Who else feels really old right now?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital