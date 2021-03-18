Zayn Malik Calls Niall Horan His 'Favourite’ One Direction Bandmate

Zayn Malik called Niall Horan his favourite 1D bandmate. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik said Niall Horan “makes better music” than him and called him his “favourite”.

Zayn Malik may have left One Direction in 2015 but he still has admiration for his former bandmates after they all too went on solo paths following their hiatus.

Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn all had a close friendship while in the band and during an interview with SiriusXM, Zayn has been singing Niall’s praises.

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Getty

“I’ll tell you what,” he said. “Niall is my favourite. How about that? There you go. Niall makes the best music, there you go.

“Yeah I will say that he makes better music than me. Yeah, I’m a Niall fan."

Niall released his second solo album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ in March 2020 and Zayn has just released his third, ‘Nobody is Listening’.

He was asked who would be “number two” when comparing himself to his ex bandmates but Zayn insisted “there was no comparison” – which is when he declared Niall’s music “the best.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid became parents in September 2020. Picture: Getty

Zayn also spoke about how his life has changed since having baby daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid and addressed his tweet criticising the Grammys.

“It’s nothing to do with my own personal gain, because if they even nominated me at this stage I wouldn’t accept the award, because it doesn’t mean anything to me,” he said.

“The entire organisation doesn’t represent anything and I don’t believe they showcase the best talent in the industry.”

‘Ziall’ has since been trending on Twitter for hours following Zayn’s revelation, with fans reminiscing their cute friendship moments during their 1D days.

