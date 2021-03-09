How Gigi Hadid Has Been Spending Time At Home With Baby Khai

Gigi Hadid has been sharing her hobbies with Khai online. Picture: PA/Instagram

Gigi Hadid has been sharing with fans how she spends her days with baby Khai and we’re loving the motherly updates!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first daughter, baby Khai, back in September last year.

Ever since, we have been spoilt with content from the supermodel, as she has shared some super adorable moments with her 5-month old tot, including snaps of how much she’s grown.

But what has the first-time mama been up to with Khai?

Let’s take a look…

Gigi building Khai's playroom

Gigi transformed part of her office into a playroom for Khai. Picture: Instagram

Possibly the most incredible balance of working mum vibes is how Gigi transformed her office into a nursery for her and the ‘Vibez’ singer’s daughter.

Sharing a pic on her Instagram Stories recently, she showed off the pink-themed room full of plush toys, which looks fit for a princess!

Gigi reading to Khai

Gigi Hadid has been teaching Khai about empowering females. Picture: Instagram

It goes without saying that reading to your baby is a go-to for all new mamas, but Gigi’s book collection for Khai seems to be educational and inspirational, which we honestly love to see!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on International Women’s Day, the 25-year-old shared a snap of a book by Roda Ahmed titled ‘Mae Among The Stars’, alongside the caption: “Celebrating International Women’s Day with Khai.

“Reading the story of Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space!”

Gigi learning Italian

Gigi showed off her new skill on social media. Picture: Instagram

Gigi recently revealed to fans that she’s been learning a pretty impressive new skill whilst at home and a number of fans were super excited about it.

Sharing that she has taken up learning Italian, she shared a screenshot of an app she downloaded that helps her practice Italian, and we wouldn’t be surprised if she started reading stories to Khai using her new skill!

Gigi cooking with Zayn

Those who have followed Zigi’s relationship over the years will know he’s a pro chef, amongst his countless other talents, and he appears to still be cooking for his beau!

Sharing snaps of the meals he’s cooked, as well as her very own famous vodka pasta, it’s clear to see Khai is surrounded by home-cooking all the time - what a lucky baby!

