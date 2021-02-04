Gigi Hadid’s Famous Vodka Pasta Recipe And How To Make It

By Capital FM

There’s a reason Gigi Hadid’s vodka pasta recipe is one of the most googled topics…

As well as being a model, new mother and all-round superwoman, Gigi Hadid is a fantastic cook, to such an extent that she’s made one of her very own dishes famous: spicy vodka pasta, which we’ve got the recipe for below so you can treat your tastebuds this evening.

After winning the celebrity version of MasterChef in 2016, the 25-year-old proved herself to be an esteemed cook as well as one of the most successful models so when she shares her favourite recipes on Instagram, we sit up and take note.

One of these dishes was her spicy vodka pasta recipe which had hundreds of fans recreating it when she first shared it while pregnant with baby girl Khai, who might we add is one of the luckiest babies to have such a talented mama.

Gigi Hadid's pasta recipe is almost as famous as the model herself. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid shared her favourite pasta recipe while she was pregnant. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi’s spicy vodka pasta is a creamy, tomatoey dish topped with cheese and, honestly, we are drooling at the thought.

So let’s get to the recipe already, shall we!?

Here’s how to make Gigi’s now-legendary spicy vodka pasta…

Gigi Hadid’s spicy vodka pasta recipe

1. In a large sauce pan heat 60ml olive oil and add a small, diced garlic clove and 1/4 shallot or red onion.

2. Add 60ml of tomato paste and cook until it darkens.

3. Add one tablespoon of vodka if you have/fancy it, and wait for it to evaporate.

4. Add 125ml of heavy cream and one teaspoon of red pepper flakes (more if you like it spicier).

5. Keep stirring until the sauce is combined and season with salt and pepper.

6. Remove the sauce from the heat and cook your pasta (230 grams).

7. When the pasta is done, save 60ml of the pasta water before draining it.

8. Add the pasta to your sauce, with the saved pasta water and one tablespoon of butter.

9. Stir over a medium heat until the butter has melted, and the “sauce is saucy,” according to Gigi.

10. Add 45g of parmesan cheese and stir.

11. Serve topped with parmesan cheese and chopped basil.

