All The Times Zayn Malik Has Cooked For Gigi Hadid As The Supermodel Reveals Her Biggest Pregnancy Craving

Zayn Malik regularly cooks for Gigi Hadid. Picture: Instagram/PA

Zayn Malik cooking for Gigi Hadid has been sending fans into meltdown.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have a relationship that stands the test of time and it seems the secret to their love may just be through their stomachs!

Despite the supermodel and former One Direction star being absolute goals in every sense of the word, a big part of their relationship that has been talked about amongst fans lately is their love of cooking for each other.

It will come as no surprise to fans that the pair are both into their home cooking, with a serious amount of posts shared over the years of the couple in the kitchen.

However, Gigi recently opened up about her huge pregnancy craving and shared a snap of Zayn making it for her - (brb, we’re crying).

Taking to her Instagram Stories to do a Q&A with fans where the mother-of-one invited fans to “post a picture from this date”, she ended up sharing a glimpse of her baby daddy making her a delicious meal.

Sharing a picture from May 30, 2020, Gigi posted a snap of Zayn making some barbecue ribs for his girlfriend, who was around six months pregnant with baby Khai at the time.

She wrote: “Ribz - a big pregnancy craving [sic],” and judging by the presentation of the food, we don’t blame her!

Fans were quick to share a number of snaps that Gigi has shared over the years of the ‘Vibez’ star cooking for her, and pretty much got us all in our feels about how much we ship Zigi.

Fans reacted to Zayn cooking for Gigi Hadid. Picture: Twitter

Gigi Hadid often shares snaps of her home-cooked meals. Picture: Instagram

In a post that read: “The way she won,” alongside four snaps of Zayn cooking up a meaaaal for his beau, the tweet went viral with over 55K retweets and 306K likes!

Commenting on the post, one person wrote: “She got a baby with a man who actually cooks, has a pretty face, sings well, writes his own songs, has a kind heart, loves her and her family…. [crying emojis].”

“She has everything all women ever imagined,” added another, and we absolutely agree!

