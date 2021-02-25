Gigi Hadid Reveals The Skill She’s Been Learning At Home With Baby Khai

25 February 2021, 10:59

Gigi Hadid has been learning Italian
Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid, like the rest of the world, has spent the majority of the past year at home, but the supermodel’s put us all to shame by actually using her time to develop a skill.

Despite becoming a new mum to baby Khai last year with boyfriend Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid proved there’s nothing she won’t turn her hand to while spending weeks at a time at home.

All The Times Zayn Malik Has Cooked For Gigi Hadid As The Supermodel Reveals Her Biggest Pregnancy Craving

The supermodel is successfully learning Italian, downloading an app to help her develop the impressive skill.

Gigi Hadid has been learning Italian in quarantine
Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi said on Instagram she was inspired by her older sister Alana to branch out her bilingual abilities.

“My sister inspired me @lanzybear starting my newest quarantine activity,” she wrote.

Zayn’s girlfriend can already speak a little Arabic, as her dad is from Palestine and the model and her siblings make sure to stay in touch with their roots.

She and Zayn even gave their daughter Khai an Arabic name, which translates to “the crowned one.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl in September
Picture: Getty

Learning other languages isn’t the only way Gigi has been killing time at home, she recently shared some of the meals Zayn has been cooking for her.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A where fans asked Gigi to share pictures from specific dates, she revealed Zayn’s famous ribs dish which were also “a big pregnancy craving” for the 25-year-old last year.

