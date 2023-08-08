Love Island’s Kady McDermott Confirms Split From Ouzy See Just Weeks After Leaving The Show

8 August 2023, 12:38 | Updated: 8 August 2023, 12:45

Love Island's Kady and Ouzy have split
Love Island's Kady and Ouzy have split. Picture: ITV2

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kady and Ouzy have become the latest Love Island 2023 couple to go their separate ways.

Just days after the Love Island reunion, Kady McDermott and Ouzy See have called it quits.

The two islanders grew close in the villa after Ella Thomas brought back Ouzy from Casa Amor before ultimately deciding to rekindle things with Tyrique Hyde.

Not long after, Kady and Ouzy went from strength to strength in the villa and even said during the reunion show on Sunday night that they’re still seeing each other.

However, just a short few days later, the reality stars became latest couple from the series to call things off.

Kady and Zach have furious row at Love Island reunion

Kady confirmed she and Ouzy have split
Kady confirmed she and Ouzy have split. Picture: ITV2

Eagle-eyed fans first noticed that Ouzy and Kady both unfollowed each other on Instagram, despite the pair still featuring in pictures with each other on their IG feeds.

Kady then took to her Instagram Stories to confirm they had decided to end their whirlwind romance.

Her statement read:

Sadly late last night Ouzy’s behaviour and actions from the 30th July were bought to my attention.

Ouzy is one of the loveliest people I have met and I know he is remorseful but unfortunately actions have consequences and although we are not ‘official’ in our relationship status I am definitely not prepared to start a relationship off on this foot.

I wish him nothing but happiness and success in his life.

Thank you for the continued support by so many of you, I’d like to focus on the many positives and move on with my life now.

- Kady McDermott
Love Island's Kady and Ouzy are the latest couple to go their separate ways
Love Island's Kady and Ouzy are the latest couple to go their separate ways. Picture: Kady McDermott/Instagram
Ouzy shared a statement following his split from Kady
Ouzy shared a statement following his split from Kady. Picture: Ouzy See/Instagram

Ouzy later confirmed that his 'actions' led to their breakup, as he said in a statement on Instagram: "Just wanted to say what’s happened with me and Kady has NOTHING to do with her or any false rumours that have been flying about, it’s because of my actions that things have ended not Kady’s and I have apologised to her already.

“She’s an amazing girl with an amazing family and doesn’t deserve any of the negative messages she has received this morning!”

This comes after their fellow islander Mitchel Taylor spoke to On Demand Entertainment and reignited those rumours that Kady had a ‘secret boyfriend’ whilst in the villa.

He said: “You’re calling me and Ella B fake, you came in with a boyfriend. You have a boyfriend to this day.”

Mitch also went on to say that the other girls in the villa said Kady was wearing a bracelet the entire time that belonged to her ‘boyfriend’, adding :“Your boyfriend was at your house whilst you were there and you’re calling me fake."

However, Kady has since slammed the claims.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

OMITB is coming back...

'Only Murders In The Building' Series 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

TV & Film

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

The lowdown on Rihanna's due date and baby gender details

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details For Second Baby From Due Date To Baby’s Gender

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' Album: Release Date, Track List And More

Here's what time the new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out

When Do New Episodes Of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Series 2 Come Out?

All the details on Netflix newcomer, Joe Locke...

Who Plays Charlie Spring In Netflix's 'Heartstopper'? Everything You Need To Know About Joe Locke

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star