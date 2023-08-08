Love Island’s Kady McDermott Confirms Split From Ouzy See Just Weeks After Leaving The Show

Love Island's Kady and Ouzy have split. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Kady and Ouzy have become the latest Love Island 2023 couple to go their separate ways.

Just days after the Love Island reunion, Kady McDermott and Ouzy See have called it quits.

The two islanders grew close in the villa after Ella Thomas brought back Ouzy from Casa Amor before ultimately deciding to rekindle things with Tyrique Hyde.

Not long after, Kady and Ouzy went from strength to strength in the villa and even said during the reunion show on Sunday night that they’re still seeing each other.

However, just a short few days later, the reality stars became latest couple from the series to call things off.

Kady and Zach have furious row at Love Island reunion

Kady confirmed she and Ouzy have split. Picture: ITV2

Eagle-eyed fans first noticed that Ouzy and Kady both unfollowed each other on Instagram, despite the pair still featuring in pictures with each other on their IG feeds.

Kady then took to her Instagram Stories to confirm they had decided to end their whirlwind romance.

Her statement read:

Sadly late last night Ouzy’s behaviour and actions from the 30th July were bought to my attention. Ouzy is one of the loveliest people I have met and I know he is remorseful but unfortunately actions have consequences and although we are not ‘official’ in our relationship status I am definitely not prepared to start a relationship off on this foot. I wish him nothing but happiness and success in his life. Thank you for the continued support by so many of you, I’d like to focus on the many positives and move on with my life now. - Kady McDermott

Love Island's Kady and Ouzy are the latest couple to go their separate ways. Picture: Kady McDermott/Instagram

Mitch confirms that Kady came in with a boyfriend and she was wearing his bracelet the whole time in the villa!!! Thank god for Messy Mitch #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fL1EAIf4MG — Luna (@lov3islandlover) August 7, 2023

Ouzy shared a statement following his split from Kady. Picture: Ouzy See/Instagram

Ouzy later confirmed that his 'actions' led to their breakup, as he said in a statement on Instagram: "Just wanted to say what’s happened with me and Kady has NOTHING to do with her or any false rumours that have been flying about, it’s because of my actions that things have ended not Kady’s and I have apologised to her already.

“She’s an amazing girl with an amazing family and doesn’t deserve any of the negative messages she has received this morning!”

This comes after their fellow islander Mitchel Taylor spoke to On Demand Entertainment and reignited those rumours that Kady had a ‘secret boyfriend’ whilst in the villa.

He said: “You’re calling me and Ella B fake, you came in with a boyfriend. You have a boyfriend to this day.”

Mitch also went on to say that the other girls in the villa said Kady was wearing a bracelet the entire time that belonged to her ‘boyfriend’, adding :“Your boyfriend was at your house whilst you were there and you’re calling me fake."

However, Kady has since slammed the claims.

