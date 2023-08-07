Love Island’s Kady McDermott Tells Zach Noble: 'Enjoy Your Five Minutes' On Reunion Show
7 August 2023, 10:51
Kady and Zach have furious row at Love Island reunion
Kady McDermott and Zach Noble came to blows at the Love Island reunion.
Kady McDermott and Zachariah Noble had a heated row at the Love Island reunion as hosts Maya Jama and Indiyah Polack quizzed him and girlfriend Molly Marsh on their villa journey.
Zach and Kady had a brief romance in the villa after Molly was dumped but when she returned as a bombshell during Casa Amor it made things awkward between the trio.
Things worsened after Zach and Kady kissed each other in the ‘Snog, Marry, Pie’ challenge and a feud has been ongoing between the girls ever since.
Zach said during the reunion it was easy to see ‘who’d been doing the most’ in terms of spilling the tea since the show ended.
He said: “I don’t talk behind people’s backs,” to which Kady hit back: “I don’t talk behind people’s backs, I say it on podcasts.”
Zach then shouted at the veteran Islander: “Our names are in your mouth, your name isn’t in our mouths. I feel I speak for the both of us when I say we wish you nothing but happiness and good health.”
Kady shouted back: “Zach, enjoy your five minutes,” while clapping at the couple.
That wasn’t even the most awkward part of the show; earlier on in the night Kady confessed she was ‘hurt’ over the way Molly reacted to her being dumped.
“I know we weren’t the best of friends but I was a bit like, ‘oh okay’,” she said.
And when Molly explained Kady just ‘hit a nerve’ Kady fired back: “I felt like I wasn’t the problem though, it was Zach.”
Kady finished their chat by saying she ‘genuinely’ wishes the couple the best.
