Who Is Cassandra? Taylor Swift Explains The Meaning Behind Her 'Cassandra' Lyrics

17 May 2024, 12:39

Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology
Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

Here's how Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' lyrics relate to Kim Kardashian and Greek Mythology.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has revealed the meaning behind her song 'Cassandra'. Who is Cassandra though? What are the lyrics about?

As well as releasing her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' in April, Taylor Swift sent us into meltdown by dropping a double album. 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' contains all 16 of the album's original tracks as well as 15 extra songs. From 'So High School' to 'The Manuscript', there's something for everyone in Taylor's latest project.

One of the songs on 'The Anthology' edition is called 'Cassandra' and it appears to be inspired by Taylor's relationship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Now, Taylor has opened up about who Cassandra is and what inspired the song.

What are Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' lyrics about?

Cassandra

Taylor has now released a first draft voice memo version of 'Cassandra' and it includes an intro in which Taylor discusses the song. She says: "In Greek mythology, Cassandra was brought on by Apollo to always warn people of impending doom but she was cursed to never be listened to...so read into this what you will based on our current social and cultural climate".

Like Taylor says, Cassandra of Troy was a woman in Greek mythology with the gift of prophecy. However, she was cursed so that no one would believe what she said. After predicting that Paris would start the Battle of Troy, if he went to Sparta and brought back Helen as a wife, Cassandra was ignored. The Battle of Troy then happened and Cassandra was killed.

In 'Cassandra', Taylor relates her own life to Cassandra. She sings: When the first stone's thrown, they're screaming / In the streets, there's a raging riot / When it's "Burn the bitch," they're shrieking / When the truth comes out, it's quiet."

Taylor is likely referencing when people turned on her in 2016 amid her feud with Kim Kardashian.

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West at the MTV VMAs in 2015
Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West at the MTV VMAs in 2015. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

In the chorus, Taylor alludes to people filling her Instagram comments with snake emojis singing: So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst / And tried to tell the town / So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say / Do you believe me now?

Taylor's 2016 feud with Kim and Kanye originally started when Taylor criticised Kanye for calling her a "bitch" in his song 'Famous'. Kanye and Kim claimed that Taylor was given permission but it was later proved that she never approved it.

In the bridge, Taylor sings about the Kardashians at large and how they let the whole saga unfold. She sang: They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time / That I was onto something / The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line
They all said nothing / Blood's thick but nothing like a payroll / Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul.

With 'Cassandra', Taylor appears to be reminding people that she was right all along. To make the point even clearer, 'Cassandra' follows 'The Prophecy' on 'The Tortured Poets Department' tracklist.

Taylor Swift - 'Cassandra' lyrics

VERSE 1
I was in my new house placing daydreams
Patching up the crack along the wall
I pass it and lose track of what I'm saying
'Cause that's where I was when I got the call

PRE-CHORUS
When the first stone's thrown, they're screaming
In the streets, there's a raging riot
When it's "Burn the bitch," they're shrieking
When the truth comes out, it's quiet

CHORUS
So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?

VERSE 2
I was in my tower weaving nightmares
Twisting all my smiles into snarls
They say, "What doesn't kill you makes you aware"
What happens if it becomes who you are?

CHORUS
So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they set my life in flames, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?

BRIDGE
They knew, they knew, they knew the whole time
That I was onto something
The family, the pure greed, the Christian chorus line
They all said nothing
Blood's thick but nothing like a payroll
Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul
You can mark my words that I said it first
In a morning warning, no one heard

VERSE 3
I patched up the crack along the wall
I pass it and lose track of what I'm saying
'Cause that's where I was when I lost it all

CHORUS
So, they killed Cassandra first 'cause she feared the worst
And tried to tell the town
So, they filled my cell with snakes, I regret to say
Do you believe me now?

BRIDGE
Ah, ah-ah-ah, ah
I was onto something
Ah-ah-ah, ah
They all said nothing
Blood's thick but nothing like a payroll
Bet they never spared a prayer for my soul
You can mark my words that I said it first
In a morning warning, no one heard
No one heard, not a single word was heard

OUTRO
When the first stone's thrown, they're screaming
In the streets, there's a raging riot
When it's "Burn the bitch," they're shrieking
When the truth comes out, it's quiet It's so quiet

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift Reveals Real Meaning Behind 'Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?' Lyrics

Taylor Swift Reveals Real Meaning Behind 'Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?' Lyrics

Taylor Swift has shared the first draft of some of her 'TTPD' songs

Taylor Swift Drops Voice Memos From ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ First Draft

Taylor Swift announces new final bonus track for her upcoming album

Inside Taylor Swift's Bonus Song 'The Black Dog' Lyrics, Meaning & More

Fans are speculating that Billie is planning a double album launch

Is Billie Eilish's New Album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ A Double Album?

Billie Eilish's song 'Blue' consists of two parts

Billie Eilish’s ‘Blue’ Lyrics And Why They Link To Every Song On The Album

Hot On Capital

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish's 'The Diner' lyrics and their meaning

Billie Eilish's The Diner Lyrics, Meaning And The Phone Number At The End

Billie Eilish Fans Think Her 'Wildflower' Lyrics Are About Devon Lee Carlson And Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish Fans Think Her 'Wildflower' Lyrics Are About Devon Lee Carlson And Jesse Rutherford
Luke Newton: 10 facts about the Bridgerton actor y

Luke Newton: 11 facts about Bridgerton's Colin you should know

TV & Film

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic? Her introverted character explained

Is Francesca Bridgerton Autistic? Hannah Dodd Explains The Introvert Character

TV & Film

Billie Eilish 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Double Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour De Ma Vie' Lyrics Explained

Here's when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 comes out on Netflix

When does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 come out? Here's when it's released on Netflix

TV & Film

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books?

Who Does Hyacinth Bridgerton Marry? Here’s What Happens In The Books

TV & Film

Billie Eilish 'Chihiro' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Deeper Meaning Behind Billie Eilish's 'Chihiro' Lyrics Explained

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

TV & Film

Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who Does Francesca Marry In Bridgerton? John Stirling Is Introduced In Season 3

TV & Film

Who does Benedict marry in Bridgerton? Here's what happens with Sophie Beckett in the books

Who Does Benedict Marry In Bridgerton? Sophie Beckett Could Arrive In Season 3

TV & Film

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

TV & Film

Who does Cressida Cowper marry in Bridgerton? Here's who her husband is in the books

Who Does Cressida Cowper Marry In Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books

TV & Film

Billie Eilish Lunch lyrics: The meaning explained

Billie Eilish Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her 'Lunch' Lyrics

Mamma Mia 3 could be on the way, says co-creator Judy Craymer

Mamma Mia 3 Is In The Works With Meryl Streep Set To Return

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4: Release Date, Cast and Plot

TV & Film

Remi Wolf will support Olivia Rodrigo on her GUTS World Tour

Remi Wolf's Set List And Stage Times On Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch