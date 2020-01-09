How Is Love Island Laura Whitmore Famous & What TV Shows Has She Presented?

Laura Whitmore has hosted many other TV shows before Love Island. Picture: Getty Images/ITV I'm A Celeb/ Survival Of The Fittest

Love Island is kicking off its first ever winter series with a brand new presenter- Laura Whitmore, so, how is she famous and what will you have seen her on before?

Love Island is about to start its first ever winter series and before it even started, had everyone shook announcing Laura Whitmore was replacing Caroline Flack following her arrest scandal.

So, what have you seen the Irish presenter on before, why is she famous, and what else do you need to know about the host of the UKs biggest dating show?

Laura, 34, is a seasoned TV presenter with a career spanning more than a decade, having hosted everything from Eurovision to some of the nation's biggest reality shows.

The star, from County Wicklow, Ireland, presented I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and Survival Of The Fittest, but Love Island is the most-watched TV gig she's landed to date- and she's expressed how excited she is to have joined the team.

She said: "I'm super excited, it’s the biggest and best TV show. Normally I’m sitting on my sofa watching it, which I’ll still be doing when I’m not out in South Africa, but I’m so glad to be a part of it too."

Starting off her career presenting MTV news between 2008-2015 after winning a competition they put on to find a new presenter, and went on to host I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Our Of Here! NOW! from 2011-2016.

She competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and presented the 2018 series of Survival Of The Fittest, before it was cancelled.

As well as a seriously successful presenting career, Laura has been loved up with the heroic narrator of Love Island, Iain Stirling, since 2017, so as well as working hard out in South Africa, they're guaranteed to have a great time with each other in the sun too!

The TV couple moved in with each other last December and constantly remind us how single we are with their loved-up selfies, with Iain having previously joked he's 'punching' in the relationship.

We can't wait to see if Iain makes any sassy quips about their relationship during his narration- because we can probably bet on it!

