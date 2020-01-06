Love Island South Africa Villa Will Be Patrolled By Armed Guards Amid Fears Contestants Will Be Kidnapped

6 January 2020, 10:54

Love Island are ramping up security for the South Africa series
Love Island are ramping up security for the South Africa series. Picture: ITV/GETTY

The winter Love Island villa will reportedly have the highest security measures, involving armed guards patrolling the premises.

Love Island 2020 kicks off on 12 January with a brand new cast for the winter series in South Africa, but the security levels this time around will be much higher than previous series.

The winter edition of the ITV2 show takes place in Cape Town, which is said to be the 11th deadliest city due to its murder rate, so producers have apparently hired armed guards to patrol around the huge new villa.

Love Island Winter Sparks Mental Health Concerns After Malin Andersson Says 2020 Contestants Will 'Need Help'

An insider told the Daily Star: “Producers aren’t taking any chances. It’s been arranged for armed guards to patrol the compound throughout the series.

“They will have them surrounding the area so there is no chance of any breaches.”

In the meantime, the production team has kept a low profile since arriving and setting up.

The source continued: “If it’s known to everyone in the area that a big TV show is in town, then it will become a target.

"There are concerns there could be kidnap attempts if things aren’t done carefully.”

The islanders have also been given extensive security briefings before flying into the city and production staff have had training about how to cope with a security issue.

Laura Whitmore is flying to South Africa
Laura Whitmore is flying to South Africa. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Laura Whitmore is taking over from Caroline Flack for the winter series, after the original host stepped down following her arrest in December.

The Irish TV star posted a photo of herself packing for her new hosting gig less than a week before the start date, revealing her iconic personalised suitcase and array of sunglasses on Instagram.

Laura will be joining her boyfriend Iain Stirling on the show, as he has famously narrated the series for five years.

The new islanders are yet to be announced, but there are plenty of rumoured contestants in the pipe-line, including Rochelle Humes’ little sister and TOWIE star Pete Wicks’ best friend.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TV & Showbiz News

Latest Love Island News

Laura will take over as host of Love Island 2020.

Laura Whitmore Praises ‘Supportive’ Caroline Flack As She Prepares To Take Over As Love Island Host
Molly-Mae Hague's sister advised Love Islanders' families to 'deactivate' Twitter

Molly-Mae Hague's Sister Sends Warning To New Love Islanders' Families Ahead Of Winter Series
Malin Andersson voiced her mental health concerns

Love Island Winter Sparks Mental Health Concerns After Malin Andersson Says 2020 Contestants Will 'Need Help'
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins welcomed in the New Year with a steamy bath

Love Island’s Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard Share Raunchy Photo During New Year's Day Bath
Pete Wicks' pal Alisha Lemay is apparently being 'eyed-up' by Love Island bosses

Love Island Bosses ‘Eyeing Up’ TOWIE Star Pete Wicks’ Pal Alisha LeMay For Winter 2020 Series

Hot On Capital

Charlotte Crosby is starring in I'm A Celeb Australia.

Charlotte Crosby Clashes With Australian TV Host On I’m A Celebrity As He Questions What She Does For A Living
One Direction have fans convinced of a 2020 reunion

One Direction’s Official Website Has Been Updated – And Fans Are Convinced Of A 2020 Reunion

One Direction

Harry Styles and Adele have been friends for years

Harry Styles and Adele's Friendship Timeline: How Long Have The Singers Known Each Other?

Harry Styles

Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby Net Worth: How The I'm A Celebrity Australia Contestant Made Her Fortune

Features

One Direction's hiatus began in 2015

Every Clue A One Direction Reunion Is Happening & Will It Be In 2020?

Features

Justin Bieber's chin had fans convinced they were seeing things

Justin Bieber’s Chin In ‘Yummy’ Music Video Has Fans Thinking They’re Hallucinating

Justin Bieber

More Movies & TV News

Charlotte Crosby is heading into the jungle

Charlotte Crosby Joins I'm A Celeb Australia After Claiming UK Version 'Banned' Her
The actress who played Emma on Friends joked she'd finally woken from her nap

Friends' Emma Actress Jokes She’s Finally Woken From Her Nap After Chandler’s Hilarious Comment In 2003
Jacqueline Jossa said she was called 'fat Lauren Branning' when she joined EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa Shares Heartache Of Being Branded ‘Fat Lauren Branning’ When She Was Cast On EastEnders
Neil the baby actor Oscar Hartland hinted at the return of Gavin and Stacey

Gavin And Stacey’s Neil The Baby Actor Says James Corden Hinted At Series 4
You Season 3 is happening according to the Joe Goldberg actor

You Season 3 ‘Confirmed’ As Penn Badgley Teases New Netflix Plot