Love Island’s Sophie And Mike Romance Is All Fans Can Think About Ahead Of Dramatic Recoupling

Sophie Piper finds herself in another tricky Love Island situation. Picture: ITV

Sophie Piper and Mike Boateng could be the latest hot couple of the Love Island villa - but what do people REALLY think about the potential pairing?

Love Island fans were left surprised to see favourites Mike Boateng and Leanne Amaning come to an abrupt end this week but it seems all hope is not lost for the footballer.

Despite being dumped, Mike has instantly made his intentions very clear as he begins to make a play for Jess Gale and Sophie Piper - and you wouldn’t believe the reaction he’s had.

Rather than mourn the loss of their favourite couple, Love Island viewers are all over Mike coupling up with Sophie, Rochelle Humes’ sister, especially as it means he will be getting revenge on ex Leanne.

Here’s what Twitter has been saying:

Love Island's Mike Boateng tells Sophie Piper how he feels. Picture: ITV

Mike and Sophie are totally made for one another

Yup, viewers can’t believe they didn’t pair them up before! One wrote: “Mike and Sophie tho. I like Connor but these two would look sexy together #LoveIsland.”

“MIKE AND SOPHIE MIKE AND SOPHIE MIKE AND SOPHIE!!!!!!!! Yessss,” agreed another.

Mike and Sophie getting together... wouldn’t be mad #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/y0gPNlphr7 — Bethany Ayling (@bethyy_M) January 29, 2020

Come on Sophie give Mike a chance and redeem yourself🤞 #loveisland — . (@_Shamzy_) January 28, 2020

Mike’s revenge on Leanne

It’s not all about how hot Sophie and Mike will look together as some are only too happy to see Leanne get her just desserts.

A Twitter fan wrote: “Be great if Mike couples up with Sophie and Leanne gets kicked out #LoveIsland.”

Another tweeted: “I was rooting for Leanne and Mike. She can do one. He was nothing but a gentleman. And the way she spoke about him to the girls was out of order. "I've tried to make it work." B**** where? Let Mike move to Sophie."

My reaction when mike couples up with Sophie and Leanne gets dumped from the villa 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/ATDyHukJ8k — bennyboy (@benten150) January 29, 2020

@LoveIsland I hope mike couples up with Sophie and Leanne goes home cause she’s confused and don’t know what she wants 😡🙄 — Cassius90 🇯🇲 (@cassiuspocher) January 29, 2020

So will Sophie give Mike a chance? And will Leanne get dumped from Love Island?

Catch Love Island on ITV2 tonight to see if Mike and Sophie can make it work.