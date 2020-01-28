Love Island’s Sophie Piper Accused Of Faking Her Heartache Over Connor Durman's Exit: 'I Can't See Any Tears'

Sophie Piper was accused of faking her tears when her partner Connor Durman was booted from Love Island.

The Love Island cast had to decide on Monday night’s episode whether to send home Sophie Piper or her partner Connor Durman, leaving their co-stars torn over the decision.

Shaughna Phillips, Nas Majeed, and the rest of the gang chose to boot out Connor, leaving Sophie visibly shocked, but as she broke down in the dressing room viewers didn’t believe her emotions were real.

Siannise Fudge And Rebecca Gormley’s Row Divides Love Island Viewers As They Clash Over Luke T

In fact, fans were so unbelieving of her heartache ‘lol Sophie’ began trending on Twitter.

Sophie Piper was accused of faking her tears over Connor Durman's exit from Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“Lol Sophie ain’t leaving sis gotta secure that PLT contract #LoveIsland,” one person tweeted, as another said: “Lol Sophie cried with no tears.”

“Lol Sophie is a magician now, her tears magically disappear,” added a third, as a fourth claimed: “Lol Sophie didn’t even shed a tear.”

Lol sophie stayed sad over connor for a whole hot 5 mins #loveisland — Ems👸🏽x (@emma_louise182) January 27, 2020

all it took was wallace asking to prepare a starter lol Sophie 😩 — Gauri Sarma (@gaurisarma1) January 27, 2020

Lol Sophie is a magician now, her tears magically disappear #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wSbtAJBD83 — MARCOREUS111 (@MARCOREUS11113) January 27, 2020

Lol I genuinely can’t see any tears!!! Are they on the inside Sophie?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/c2JGfi7uRN — Miss(ed)DaveChappelleticket (@titinti) January 27, 2020

The couple’s pals decided to send Connor home over Sophie because they knew if Sophie left the show Connor would have followed her out, and they didn’t want to lose the both of them.

However, later on in the episode, Sophie perked up once again when she was picked for a date by new boy Wallace Wilson.

She said in the beach hut: “I’ve never been on a date with a Wallace before!”

Connor has since broken his silence on his Love Island experience, telling Laura Whitmore on Aftersun he’ll be waiting for Sophie when she leaves the villa.

He told the show’s host: “Yeah I did have a gut instinct that Sophie would stay but I hope in a weeks’ time if she has no connection with anyone that she does leave.”

However, he added he doesn’t expect her to wait around for him.

Love Island continues Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Love Island News And Gossip