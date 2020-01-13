Love Island’s Connor Durman’s Teeth Look So Different In Before And After Pictures

Love Island's Connor Durham is very happy with his new teeth despite criticism. Picture: Facebook/ITV

Connor Durman has spoken openly about having his teeth done but what did they look like before? Old photos revealed.

Love Island welcomed Connor Durman into the new Cape Town villa and his stand out feature of his teeth is all anyone can talk about.

The coffee bean salesman openly admitted having veneers done in Thailand and that it was one of his best decisions, but what did his teeth look like before?

In before and after pictures of Connor, it’s clear to see just how much the Love Island contestant’s smile has changed.

The Love Island star revealed his teeth makeover has been a hit with the ladies. Picture: Facebook

Although, not everyone agrees his teeth were that bad before, especially as his new smile has become the result of many memes since his Love Island debut.

While the veneers have obviously left him with a much whiter smile, Connor’s teeth also no longer have a front gap.

Taking about his teeth himself, Connor said in his Love Island VT: “I do get a lot of attention from girls on nights out. I think mainly it's the teeth.

Connor Durman has his teeth transformed in Thailand around 2017. Picture: Facebook

“I went to Thailand, found someone on google, a random dentist, flew there and just got them done.”

Talking about how happy he is with his new teeth, he added: “Honestly, these teeth have worked wonders for me."

It’s believed Connor got his new teeth around 2017.