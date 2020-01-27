Siannise Fudge And Rebecca Gormley’s Row Divides Love Island Viewers As They Clash Over Luke T

Siannise Fudge and Rebecca Gormley locked horns on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Siânnise Fudge and Rebecca Gormley are at war within the Love Island villa, and their spat has divided viewers.

Peace within the Love Island villa came to a halt on Sunday night, as Siânnise Fudge and Rebecca Gormley came to blows over Miss Newcastle winner Rebecca picking newbie Luke T when Siânnise had planned to couple up with him too.

Siânnise was outraged Rebecca hadn’t told her she was interested in coupling up with Luke T, days after she was left raging when Connagh Howard coupled up with the new bombshell over Siânnise .

Rebecca assured her love rival: “The decision I made just had to be done for me. If I hadn’t picked Connagh with a g that would have left me miserable.”

Siânnise then said: “Ever since you’ve come into this villa I’ve been good to you and I felt like you went behind my back a little bit.”

Siannise confronted Rebecca over re-coupling with Luke T. Picture: ITV2

Despite Rebecca assuring her fellow islander she can still get to know Luke T, tensions continued to rise and ended with Siânnise storming away from the conversation.

The heated argument divided Love Island viewers, with some claiming Siânnise was in the wrong while others accused Rebecca of tactically picking the new guy knowing she'd be excluded from the public vote.

One person pointed out: “Rebecca made Connagh reject Shaunice, had him dumped then stole Luke T from her to,” as another said: “You can tell Siannese mean well even though she comes across like a div but that Rebecca comes across vile. Pure disrespectful [sic].”

However, another fan tweeted: “Siannise was the one talking down the rebecca and being rude, why is she the one crying and getting sympathy [sic].”

“Rebecca completely missed the point siannise made, she lead Connagh on and effectively got him to stop chatting to siannise and then double crosses him without warning and takes luke T after knowing him for less than a day,” fumed someone else.

Not Siannises biggest fan but she’s 100% in the right like Rebecca has literally done it to her twice now and she doesn’t understand the principle of the situation at all like she’s sly at #LoveIsland — B E K (@_RebekahJade) January 26, 2020

#LoveIsland im sorry but what rebecca said was rude & personal - attack the issue not the person, its a type of weak arguing — ♥️ (@coot4u) January 26, 2020

Siannese is actually in the right, Rebecca kissed Conaugh made it seem like she was fine with him then bam chooses Luke T. Then had the audacity to say to him I hope I didn't lead you on. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OwFepvTHnv — leeonieaimee (@leeonieaimee) January 26, 2020

After their row, Siânnise broke down in tears to Luke T, who didn’t hesitate in comforting his co-star.

Siânnise hasn’t had much luck during her villa experience so far, trying to get to know Connagh before he caught the eye of bombshell Rebecca.

When Luke T was picked by Rebecca to couple up with, Siânnise saved Nas Majeed from being dumped from the island, leaving Connagh to become the first boy to exit the villa.

