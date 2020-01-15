Inside Love Island's Sophie Piper & Sister Rochelle Humes' Relationship

15 January 2020, 14:37

Rochelle and Sophie look identical to each other
Rochelle and Sophie look identical to each other. Picture: Instagram

Sophie Piper is one of the Love Island 2020 contestants and here's everything you need to know about her relationship with her sister Rochelle Humes.

Sophie Piper, the younger sister of Rochelle Humes, is one of the lucky singletons appearing on Love Island 2020.

The 21-year-old looks the spitting image of the This Morning presenter, despite their nine-year age gap.

Love Island's Sophie Piper And Sister Rochelle Humes pictures: 5 Times They Looked Exactly The Same

The pair spend a lot of time together and always post cute snaps with each other on social media.

But how close are they? Here's everything we know about the sisters...

Sophie and Rochelle look identical
Sophie and Rochelle look identical. Picture: Instagram
Sophie and Rochelle look identical
Sophie and Rochelle look identical. Picture: Instagram

Family Life

The duo have a brother, Jake, and another sister, Lili, who also looks exactly like Sophie and Rochelle.

It was revealed in April 2019 that Lillie had got into contact with her sisters for the first time after over 20 years apart.

The Saturdays singer opened up about their reunion on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast.

She explained that Love Island's Kem Cetinay, who is friends with Lili, brought them back in touch and they've been inseparable ever since!

Sophie and Rochelle have another sister, Lili
Sophie and Rochelle have another sister, Lili. Picture: Instagram
Sophie and Rochelle have another sister, Lili
Sophie and Rochelle have another sister, Lili. Picture: Instagram

What has Rochelle said about Sophie going into Love Island?

Ahead of Sophie's appearance in the villa, Rochelle wrote on Instagram: "Good luck baby sis. Bring us back a keeper."

She also shared an adorable snap that her daughter Alaia had written for Sophie, which read: "Go Sophie you are the best I love you so much good luck go girl xx [sic]."

Sophie's niece Alaia wished her good luck
Sophie's niece Alaia wished her good luck. Picture: Instagram
Sophie's niece Alaia wished her good luck
Sophie's niece Alaia wished her good luck. Picture: Instagram

She captioned the post: "Alaia has no idea what Love Island is but bless her she knows her Auntie isn’t available for FaceTime and is away doing something that we need to support her for.

"Good luck tonight sis, enjoy yourself and find a nice boy."

