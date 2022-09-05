Olivia Wilde Responds To Reports Of ‘Feud' With Florence Pugh At Don’t Worry, Darling Conference

5 September 2022, 12:48

Olivia Wilde addressed rumours of a feud with Florence Pugh at the Don't Worry Darling press conference
Olivia Wilde addressed rumours of a feud with Florence Pugh at the Don't Worry Darling press conference. Picture: Getty
Olivia Wilde has addressed the recent speculation that there were tensions on set of Don’t Worry, Darling.

Director Olivia Wilde arrived with her Don’t Worry, Darling co-stars, including Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, at the Venice Film Festival on Monday morning.

As she and her fellow actors took to the panel to discuss their new movie it wasn’t long before she was quizzed on the ongoing reports of a fallout between her and the movie’s leading lady Florence Pugh.

In recent weeks there’s been rumours about the reason Shia LaBeouf left the movie, with him claiming he quit while Olivia claims she fired him for his ‘behaviour on set’.

Rumours have also emerged about her relationship with Florence, with sources telling Page Six Olivia’s relationship with Mr Styles didn’t go down well with the actress.

Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde attend the photocall for Don't Worry Darling
Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and director Olivia Wilde attend the photocall for Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty
Olivia Wilde addressed the rumours of a feud on set of Don't Worry, Darling
Olivia Wilde addressed the rumours of a feud on set of Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

During the Venice Film Festival to promote Don’t Worry, Darling, Olivia took the opportunity to address the drama surrounding the movie, telling journalists she wouldn’t be fuelling the fire.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean the internet feeds itself I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished,” she said.

Olivia was also asked about Shia LeBeouf, but one of the movie’s aides told the journalist “the question has been answered.”

The director’s shutdown comes after it was reported Florence wouldn’t be attending the premiere for Don’t Worry, Darling, which Olivia also quashed at the Q&A.

Florence Pugh is seen arriving at Venice airport during the 79th Venice International Film Festival for the DWD premiere
Florence Pugh is seen arriving at Venice airport during the 79th Venice International Film Festival for the DWD premiere. Picture: Getty

“Florence is a force and we’re so grateful she’s able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, grateful to Denise Villeneuve.

“And we’re really thrilled we get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say enough of how honoured I am to have her as our lead she’s amazing in the film.”

Don’t Worry, Darling comes out on 22 September.

