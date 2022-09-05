The Don't Worry Darling Cast's Venice Outfits Deserve A Moment

5 September 2022, 17:45

Florence Pugh looked incredible in a purple co-ord in Venice
Florence Pugh looked incredible in a purple co-ord in Venice. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Olivia Wilde’s outfits on their first day of Venice Film Festival need a moment of appreciation of their own.

When the cast of Don’t Worry, Darling arrived in Venice on Monday morning, their respective styles were enough to silence the ongoing headlines of a rumoured rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh.

Although Olivia did, kind of, address the rumours of a feud that’s had the internet in a tailspin, fans equally can’t get enough of the cast’s outfits.

Venice Film Festival is as much about the fashion as it is the films, and Don’t Worry Darling’s cast, including Harry Styles and Gemma Chan, certainly delivered.

My Policeman Movie: When It’s Coming Out And The Book It’s Based On

It seems the co-stars had collectively decided on bold ensembles, and the results were picture-perfect.

But first, we'd like to direct your eyes to the stunning navy suit Harry's just floored us all with at the DWD premiere – those collars, Mr Styles, are absolute weapons.

Harry Styles at the Don't Worry Darling premiere
Harry Styles at the Don't Worry Darling premiere. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles' lead the retro outfits at Venice Film Festival on Monday
Harry Styles' lead the retro outfits at Venice Film Festival on Monday. Picture: Getty
Don't Worry Darling's cast co-ordinated on their bold outfits
Don't Worry Darling's cast co-ordinated on their bold outfits. Picture: Getty

Earlier on in the day, Harry well and truly stole the show with that moment of him arriving at the conference by boat, stepping onto the jetty in head-to-toe Gucci, obviously.

The ‘As It Was’ hitmaker rocked navy wide-leg trousers and a retro, double-breasted pinstripe jacket with a silk blue neckerchief to top it all off.

Meanwhile, director of the movie Olivia got the vibrant memo and arrived in a bright green co-ord, pairing her black bralette underneath with black heeled boots to match.

On the red carpet, Gemma rivalled her co-stars’ fashion credentials with gold Louis Vuitton cargos teamed with a tiered black-and-white top.

Florence Pugh wowed in a purple co-ord
Florence Pugh wowed in a purple co-ord. Picture: Getty

Chris Pine had seemingly swapped notes with Haz ahead of the event, arriving in 70’s-inspired cream cuban-collared shirt, oversized black jacket and red trousers.

Leading lady Florence wasn’t in attendance for the press call, but as her co-stars answered journalists’ questions she touched down in Venice, stealing the spotlight in an all-purple look we don’t think we’ll ever recover from.

She simply dazzled in the Valentino look, consisting of a crop top, shorts and oversized shirt.

And did we mention the matching shoulder bag and heels?! Iconic.

Florence oozed the kind of effortless glam we all aspire for, completing her look with classic black shades and with her choppy bob breezily pushed over one side.

