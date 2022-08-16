Florence Pugh Reveals She’s Split From Boyfriend Zach Braff

16 August 2022, 17:17

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have split
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have split. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Florence Pugh has confirmed her split from Zach Braff after three years of dating, revealing they went their separate ways at the start of the year.

Florence Pugh, 26, and Zach Braff, 47, have split after three years together, the Don’t Worry, Darling actress revealed during an interview Harpers Bazaar.

She and Zach began dating in 2019, and there was a lot of attention on their 21-year age gap.

Florence Pugh Teases New 'Don't Worry Darling' Footage

Florence has now opened up their relationship and how it was the subject of a lot of criticism, confirming they’ve broken up.

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh had a 20-year age gap
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh had a 20-year age gap. Picture: Getty
Florence Pugh opened up about her split from Zach Braff
Florence Pugh opened up about her split from Zach Braff. Picture: Getty

The actress added that she feels her job comes with an intense level of scrutiny that she didn’t ask for.

She said: “Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong.”

Florence went on: “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

Explaining why they haven’t announced their split in the usual way celebrities do, she added: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

Florence Pugh opened up on the scrutiny her relationship received
Florence Pugh opened up on the scrutiny her relationship received. Picture: Getty

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.

“So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Before their breakup they worked on a film together which Zach wrote with Florence in mind.

She called it one of her ‘favourite experiences’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Lili Reinhart dating now?

Lili Reinhart's Dating History: From Cole Sprouse To Spencer Neville

Niall Horan admitted his favourite song at the moment is Harry Styles' 'As It Was'

Niall Horan Reveals Which Harry Styles Song Is His Current Favourite

Luca Bish got jokey with Michael Owen

Luca Bish Makes A Cheeky Comment About Gemma's Dad Michael Owen

Love Island

Khloe Kardashian will allegedly have sole custody of her second child with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian Will Have Sole Custody Of Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson

Ekin-Su revealed medics were forced to step in on Love Island

Ekin-Su Suffered Panic Attack In Love Island & Reveals Paramedics Were Rushed To Villa

Zayn Malik singing One Direction's 'Night Changes' in 2022 has us all emotional

Zayn Malik Singing One Direction's ‘Night Changes’ In 2022 Has Sent Fans Into Meltdown

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star