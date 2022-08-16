Florence Pugh Reveals She’s Split From Boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have split. Picture: Alamy

Florence Pugh has confirmed her split from Zach Braff after three years of dating, revealing they went their separate ways at the start of the year.

Florence Pugh, 26, and Zach Braff, 47, have split after three years together, the Don’t Worry, Darling actress revealed during an interview Harpers Bazaar.

She and Zach began dating in 2019, and there was a lot of attention on their 21-year age gap.

Florence has now opened up their relationship and how it was the subject of a lot of criticism, confirming they’ve broken up.

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh had a 20-year age gap. Picture: Getty

Florence Pugh opened up about her split from Zach Braff. Picture: Getty

The actress added that she feels her job comes with an intense level of scrutiny that she didn’t ask for.

She said: “Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong.”

Florence went on: “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

Explaining why they haven’t announced their split in the usual way celebrities do, she added: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

Florence Pugh opened up on the scrutiny her relationship received. Picture: Getty

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.

“So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Before their breakup they worked on a film together which Zach wrote with Florence in mind.

She called it one of her ‘favourite experiences’.

