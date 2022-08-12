Florence Pugh Teases New 'Don't Worry Darling' Footage

Florence has teased a new DWD scene... Picture: Getty/Warner Bros

Florence Pugh has shared another teaser of her and Harry Styles in the upcoming Olivia Wilde film Don't Worry Darling.

Fans have been patiently awaiting the release of psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling for quite some time, with its autumn release date soon approaching, lead actress Florence Pugh is teasing us with new footage!

The Harry Styles-led flick will arrive in theatres on September 23, to keep fans on their toes until the highly-anticipated project dropped, Florence posted an 8-second clip to Instagram.

Several teasers and trailers have been shared in the run-up to Don't Worry Darling's release, but the Midsommar actress' video treated fans to never-seen-before scenes with her pop sensation co-star.

Florence Pugh has shared a new teaser trailer for Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty

Florence shared a teaser trailer of her and Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

Florence shared the post teasing Olivia Wilde's highly anticipated on Thursday (August 11), with the caption: "'Not everyone gets this opportunity…' Not long now!"

The clip shows a close-up of Harry and Florence's respective characters (Jack and Alice) cuddling in bed, with text across the screen that read: "are you ready to live the life you deserve?"

The slow-motion shot of the lovers seemingly in paradise then abruptly cuts away to creepy masked characters approaching the camera – they've definitely got the thrilling aspect of the thriller down!

Don't Worry Darling will be released on September 23. Picture: Warner Brothers

Olivia Wilde – who features in the movie as Bunny as well as directing – also shared the video to her own social media pages, writing: "Look closely."

Don't Worry Darling follows a married couple living in an experimental company town in the 1950s that begins to unravel when a housewife (Florence Pugh) begins to suspect her husband is hiding disturbing secrets.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, also featuring the likes of Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pines.

