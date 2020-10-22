What Films Has 'Don't Worry, Darling' Actress Florence Pugh Been In?

Florence Pugh has starred in 'Little Women' and 'Midsommar'. Picture: Little Women/Midsommar

Florence Pugh has not only starred in many films in her acting career, she's been nominated for an Academy Award and is about to star alongside Harry Styles in 'Don't Worry, Darling.'

Florence Pugh is 24-years-old and only started her acting career relatively recently, but has starred in some of the biggest movies of the last decade, earning herself an Oscar nomination for her role of Amy in Little Women and becoming one of the most popular movie stars of the moment.

From period films to instant cult classic horrors, the Oxford born actress is currently working on psychological thriller Don't Worry, Darling alongside the one and only Harry Styles which is undoubtedly on all of our must-see lists already.

Here's everything Florence has starred in so far...

Little Women (2019)

Florence Pugh played Amy in Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'. Picture: Little Women

Probably her biggest role to date, making her name known worldwide and earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, was playing Amy in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

Florence starred alongside Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet in the adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's epic novel that was met with rave reviews and earned the film an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

Midsommar (2019)

2019 was undoubtedly Florence's breakthrough year, starring in hit horror, Midsommar, about a couple travelling to Sweden to attend a fabled midsummer festival, only to discover 'a violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.'

The film was an instant hit and named 'the horror to beat in 2019' and given 83% Rotten Tomatoes, with both this role and Little Women made Florence a name no one could ignore.

The Falling (2014)

Florence Pugh's first acting role was in 'The Falling'. Picture: The Falling

The Falling is the role that kicked off Florence's acting career, having been persuaded by her mum to send off an audition tape which resulted in her landing a leading role alongside Game Of Thrones star, Maisie Williams.

She told Backstage: "I did this little audition tape that nothing was ever supposed to come from."

"There was this film called “The Falling” auditioning girls between Oxford and London because they needed to fill a school’s-worth of girls."

"I ended up getting one of the supporting roles, which was such a fluke at the time."

The film explores mass hysteria when a fainting epidemic breaks out at a strait-laced girls school in 1969 and has 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and was met with mixed reviews.

However, we're up for any film that sees Florence and Maisie Williams playing BFFs!

Lady Macbeth (2016)

A slightly lesser known role Florence played back in 2016 was of Lady Macbeth, loosely based on the Shakespeare text, with synopsis reading:

"A young bride who has been sold into marriage discovers an unstoppable desire within herself as she enters into an affair with a worker on her estate."

As a period film, we can't help but think this role may have helped set her up for her future starring role in Little Women.

It has been rated 88/100 on rotten tomatoes and was met with positive reviews, so we're definitely going to give this one a watch!

Malevolent (2018)

Just two years ago, Florence starred in horror, Malevolent, about a sibling duo running a scam pretending to create paranormal encounters for cash 'gets more than it bargained for' when heading to a very haunted house.

Opinion is largely divided over this film, with audiences and reviews alike saying it has strong parts but overall hasn't gone down as well as something like Midsommar.

Scoring just 38% rotten tomatoes, this may not go down as one of Florence's timeless classics, but a horror is often a rite of passage for many upcoming actors, so, this makes sense!

