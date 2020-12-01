Harry Styles Was First To Know About 'Don't Worry Darling' Co-Star Nick Kroll's Proposal

1 December 2020, 11:34

Harry Styles was the first to know co-star Nick Kroll was engaged
Harry Styles was the first to know co-star Nick Kroll was engaged. Picture: Jimmy Fallon/ PA

Harry Styles is making mates on the set of 'Don't Worry Darling' including one of his heroes, 'Big Mouth' creator Nick Kroll- who he was first to discover had gotten engaged!

Harry Styles was the first person to know about his Don't Worry Darling co-star Nick Kroll's engagement after the pair talked through the proposal during a table read in LA and we're so here for this newfound friendship.

QUIZ: Answer 7 Questions & We'll Cast You In A Harry Styles Music Video

Nick, who is best known for his TV show Big Mouth, dropped by Jimmy Fallon for a chat, where he revealed the pretty momentous event about getting engaged to his now-wife, Liliy Kwong (or, if you're a Harry fan, the tale of him and Harry become mates.)

Nick said: "I wasn't sure how to propose to her, I couldn't talk to her about it [and we were in lockdown]."

"So, I had just started working on this movie Don't Worry, Darling that Olivia Wilde is directing and it's starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh."

"I was at the table read with them and I knew I wanted to propose and hadn't been able to talk to anybody so I ran through some ideas with them."

"You know, I was just spitballing with Flo and H-Bomb and Olivia and we're all chatting about it."

"We had just moved into a new house, so I put a huge bouquet of flowers into a moving box."

Once he had popped the question, Nick revealed:

"We were getting ready to call our parents and take a picture and Harry Styes texted me like, 'Have you done it yet? what's going on?"

"So, Harry Styles was the first person to know we were engaged, Harry was the first person to know and he gave us his blessing."

Harry has previously spoken about his love for Nick Kroll's TV show Big Mouth and it's a seriously sweet full circle moment that the singer was the first to find out about his engagement.

Also, when they eventually got married, Haz sent them a huge bouquet of flowers with Nick and Jimmy agreeing he's a 'total gentleman' and the 'nicest guy ever'.

Nick also said Harry doesn't know this yet, but he is going to be the guardian of all our children (this part, he was actually joking about BTW!)

So, DWD is giving us serious new friend vibes and it just makes us more excited than ever for the thriller to be released.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid's baby girl is here. But when was she born?

When Did Gigi Hadid Have Her Baby?

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's baby was welcomed in September. Here's a look at her name theories...

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Baby Name Theories Revealed

Gigi Hadid has confused fans with a photograph of her baby bump and some now think she's pregnant again.

Is Gigi Hadid Pregnant Again?

Millie Bobby Brown begs fans to respect her boundaries after horrible run in

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown Begs Fans For Respect After Horrible Shopping Encounter

Gigi Hadid posted an adorable photo of Zayn Malik looking lovingly up at her

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Define The Look Of Love In Unseen Baby Bump Photos

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Songs And Album Details So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith