Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella and fans are trying to get it back to him. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Harry Styles’ fans are hoping to get his iconic Gucci lion ring back to the star after he lost it at Coachella.

Harry Styles lost his famous Gucci lion ring during his second weekend at Coachella and fans are trying to get it back to the pop star.

It all started when the former One Direction star took to the stage at the California festival over the weekend to bless fans with another set of performances when the ring flew off his finger while he was on stage.

Fans managed to share slowed-down versions of videos near the stage, where Harry’s ring appears to fly off into the crowd as he throws his water bottle during his performance.

It’s safe to say the search for Harry’s ring has quite literally taken over the internet this weekend as fans are desperate to reunite him with the iconic piece of jewellery.

Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles Lion Ring, you will always be iconic pic.twitter.com/hNE5tiakCp — ♡︎Rheya♡︎ 🏡™ I WILL SURVIVE (@amitheonlyone_n) April 25, 2022

Fans have urged whoever found the ring to return it to the ‘Fine Line’ hitmaker, with many people taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“I didn't know someone losing a ring would affect my mood so much. Whoever found it just give the ring back to him,” penned one fan.

“Idk if it's just me but i would definitely do everything in my power to give it back to him. it was thrown in the crowd im pretty sure somebody saw it or smth this is heartbreaking [sic],” added another.

Another tweet read: “If they don’t give the ring back to him it seems important it’s literally engraved.”

GOT IT ON VIDEO!! Harry losing his lion ring when he throws his water bottle! you can see it fly off into the crowd! pic.twitter.com/2LW7uWHYhI — cat’s PIC WAS BEHIND THE DOOR?? (@loutoinfinity) April 25, 2022

.@harry__lambert HI SO I REALLY WANT TO GIGE HARRY HIS RING BACK. IT SEEMS SO PERSONAL PLEASE I JUST WANT IT BACK TO HIM!!!!!!! pls pls pls #ring #HarryStyles #Coachella2022 #HARRYCHELLA https://t.co/i9x8wAhpfK — ramsie (@hrrystylesjr) April 25, 2022

Pictures of the ring seemingly show an engraving of the words ‘Harry’ alongside ‘second time is a charm’.

After rallying around, fans appear to have found the person who allegedly found the ring, with tweets claiming they are attempting to reach out to Harry’s stylist and good friend Harry Lambert to reunite Haz with the ring.

Fans have been working super hard to get Harry’s ring back to him, so we have our fingers crossed it works out!

