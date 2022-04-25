Harry Styles Fans Are Trying To Reunite Him With His Lion Ring After Losing It At Coachella

25 April 2022, 14:55

Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella and fans are trying to get it back to him
Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella and fans are trying to get it back to him. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles’ fans are hoping to get his iconic Gucci lion ring back to the star after he lost it at Coachella.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles lost his famous Gucci lion ring during his second weekend at Coachella and fans are trying to get it back to the pop star.

It all started when the former One Direction star took to the stage at the California festival over the weekend to bless fans with another set of performances when the ring flew off his finger while he was on stage.

Harry Styles Fans Lose It As He's Announced For Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Fans managed to share slowed-down versions of videos near the stage, where Harry’s ring appears to fly off into the crowd as he throws his water bottle during his performance.

It’s safe to say the search for Harry’s ring has quite literally taken over the internet this weekend as fans are desperate to reunite him with the iconic piece of jewellery.

Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella
Harry Styles lost his lion ring at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Fans have urged whoever found the ring to return it to the ‘Fine Line’ hitmaker, with many people taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“I didn't know someone losing a ring would affect my mood so much. Whoever found it just give the ring back to him,” penned one fan.

“Idk if it's just me but i would definitely do everything in my power to give it back to him. it was thrown in the crowd im pretty sure somebody saw it or smth this is heartbreaking [sic],” added another.

Another tweet read: “If they don’t give the ring back to him it seems important it’s literally engraved.”

Pictures of the ring seemingly show an engraving of the words ‘Harry’ alongside ‘second time is a charm’.

After rallying around, fans appear to have found the person who allegedly found the ring, with tweets claiming they are attempting to reach out to Harry’s stylist and good friend Harry Lambert to reunite Haz with the ring.

Fans have been working super hard to get Harry’s ring back to him, so we have our fingers crossed it works out!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

Everything We Know About Heartstopper Series 2

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian's latest 'Photoshop fail' has been circulating online

Kim Kardashian Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Belly Button ‘Photoshop Fail’ In 'Pete Davidson’s Pants'
Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone reunite on TikTok

Selena Gomez And Jennifer Stone Recreate Wizards of Waverly Place Moment With Nostalgic TikTok
Jamal Edwards' mum Brenda has announced her return to Loose Women

Brenda Edwards Opens Up On Son Jamal's Death In Emotional Loose Women Interview

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause will open up about the reason behind her divorce on the show.

Why Did Chrishell Stause And Justin Hartley Get Divorced? Inside The Selling Sunset Star's Split
Romeo Beckham is said to be 'ready to marry' girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham ‘Ready To Propose To Girlfriend’ But Waited To ‘Avoid Stealing Brooklyn’s Limelight’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star