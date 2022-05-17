Harry Styles On The Meaning Behind ‘Matilda’ Lyrics

Harry Styles explained the meaning behind 'Matilda'
Harry Styles explained the meaning behind 'Matilda'. Picture: Alamy
Harry Styles has opened up on the meaning behind his lyrics in new song ‘Matilda’, which is just one of the many bops on his track list for ‘Harry’s House’.

Harry Styles spoke to Zane Lowe about his new album ‘Harry’s House’ days before its release, talking through his new songs, his rise to stardom in One Direction, his nail range Pleasing, and how he spent the past two years.

As well as talking through new songs ‘Grapejuice’ and ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’, Harry spoke about ‘Matilda’ – a song fans can’t help but wonder who inspired it.

Harry Styles Tipped For Oscar For His Role In My Policeman

The former One Direction singer opened up about how the song came about, but the question of who Matilda is remains a mystery.

Harry Styles said 'Matilda' made his friends cry when they first heard it
Harry Styles said 'Matilda' made his friends cry when they first heard it. Picture: Getty

What is ‘Matilda’ about?

Harry himself explained what ‘Matilda’ is about in his Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, explaining it’s about someone else’s experience and not his own.

"I wanna support you in some way. But it's not necessarily my place to make it about me; cause it's not my experience. Sometimes it's just about listening. I hope that's what it did,I hope it just says 'I was listening to you'" Harry summarised.

He also said it was disguised in ‘Matilda from the Roald Dahl book.’ Telling Zane Lowe: “Imagine Matilda grown up.”

Harry admitted a few of his friends cried listening to the track, which is how he knew it was one to ‘pay attention to’.

However, when asked on whether the person who it’s about knows it’s about them, Harry replied: “No. I think they’ll know.”

Harry Styles fans speculated 'Matilda' is about the singer's ex Camille Rowe
Harry Styles fans speculated 'Matilda' is about the singer's ex Camille Rowe. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles on stage at Coachella
Harry Styles on stage at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Who is ‘Matilda’ to Harry Styles?

Harry has understandably stayed quiet on who ‘Matilda’ really is, but fans have a theory it could be about his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe who he dated until 2018 after a year of dating.

Camille played a character called Matilda in a 2019 film called Now Is Everything, about a grieving fashion photographer searching for his missing girlfriend.

What are the lyrics to ‘Matilda’ by Harry Styles?

We’ll have the full lyrics to Harry’s song ‘Matilda’ when his album is released on Friday 20 May!

