One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is keeping the One Direction love alive, opening up on their strong bond six years after they went on hiatus.

Harry Styles reflected on achieving global superstardom with One Direction in his new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, revealing he and Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik will always have a ‘deep love’ for each other.

Ahead of the launch of his new album, ‘Harry’s House’, Harry spoke about his record-breaking career and finding fame alongside his bandmates – who went on hiatus in 2016.

Harry candidly explained how he appreciated being around others who understood what he was going through.

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles opened up about his bond with his 1D bandmates. Picture: Getty

He said: “I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it.

“Because it's impossible to not, at times I think everyone experiences this, feel like, ‘Oh, everyone else is on the other side of the glass and I'm on this side of the glass, and no one really gets it.’”

“And I think having that is kind of priceless. There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together,” he added.

Harry went on: “And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think.”

Harry Styles has been the most successful One Direction member since the band went on hiatus. Picture: Getty

The group were put together when Harry was just 16. They were formed by Simon Cowell on The X Factor after originally auditioning as solo artists.

Over the course of their incredible career they had hits such as ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, ‘Story of My Life’, and ‘Steal My Girl’.

Zayn left the group in 2015 and the rest of the singers went their separate ways in 2016, leaving fans forever hopeful that they’ll one day reunite.

