Harry Styles Discusses ‘Deep Love’ One Direction Bandmates Share 6 Years After Hiatus

17 May 2022, 11:43

One Direction went on hiatus in 2016
One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles is keeping the One Direction love alive, opening up on their strong bond six years after they went on hiatus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles reflected on achieving global superstardom with One Direction in his new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, revealing he and Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik will always have a ‘deep love’ for each other.

Ahead of the launch of his new album, ‘Harry’s House’, Harry spoke about his record-breaking career and finding fame alongside his bandmates – who went on hiatus in 2016.

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

Harry candidly explained how he appreciated being around others who understood what he was going through.

Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015
Zayn Malik left One Direction in 2015. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles opened up about his bond with his 1D bandmates
Harry Styles opened up about his bond with his 1D bandmates. Picture: Getty

He said: “I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it.

“Because it's impossible to not, at times I think everyone experiences this, feel like, ‘Oh, everyone else is on the other side of the glass and I'm on this side of the glass, and no one really gets it.’”

“And I think having that is kind of priceless. There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together,” he added.

Harry went on: “And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think.”

Harry Styles has been the most successful One Direction member since the band went on hiatus
Harry Styles has been the most successful One Direction member since the band went on hiatus. Picture: Getty

The group were put together when Harry was just 16. They were formed by Simon Cowell on The X Factor after originally auditioning as solo artists.

Over the course of their incredible career they had hits such as ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, ‘Story of My Life’, and ‘Steal My Girl’.

Zayn left the group in 2015 and the rest of the singers went their separate ways in 2016, leaving fans forever hopeful that they’ll one day reunite.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles' Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus

Who is rumoured to be on the next series of Love Island?

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: All The Rumoured Contestants

TV & Film

Love Island subtly shades other dating shows in new promo teaser

Love Island Throws Shade At Love Is Blind & First Dates In New Trailer

Conversations with Friends has arrived and the reviews are in...

'Conversations With Friends': 7 Tweets That Sum Up Fans' Reactions To The Show

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star