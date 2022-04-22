How To Watch Coachella 2022 In The UK & Livestream Online

Coachella is available to watch for free online through a live stream - here's the lowdown. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Here are all the details on how to Livestream Coachella and watch it online from the comfort of your own home.

Coachella’s first weekend has already been a hit with fans thanks to the incredible headliners; Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who replaced Kanye West.

The second weekend will commence on April 22 and will see the former One Direction star return to the stage to bless fans with a similarly captivating setlist as the week before, where he brought one of his idols, Shania Twain, out on stage for an unforgettable performance.

Harry also performed two brand new songs from his upcoming album ‘Harry’s House’ titled ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’ - and fans are hoping to hear some more new bops!

So, if you’re wondering how to tune into Coachella this year to hear see some huge names perform live in California, here’s all the info you need to know…

Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain on the first Coachella weekend. Picture: Getty

How to watch Coachella 2022 in the UK

Coachella will be available to watch on one of three YouTube Livestreams; one for each stage.

This can be accessed through your mobile, desktop, the YouTube app or simply just Coachella’s YouTube channel.

The streams will also include interviews with artists as well as other exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Billie Eilish returned to Coachella in 2022 after performing in 2019. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd replaced Kanye West as a headliner at Coachella. Picture: Getty

The timings for the Coachella Livestreams are as follows:

April 22 - Harry Styles at Coachella livestream is at 11:45pm PT or 7:45am BST.

April 23 - Billie Eilish at Coachella livestream is at 11:30pm PT or 7:30am BST.

April 24 - The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella livestream is at 10:20pm PT or 6:20am BST.

Here are the Livestream links:

